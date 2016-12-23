Chibok Girls: No new girls released – Presidency

The Presidency has denied reports that more Chibok girls have been released by terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

Earlier media reports had it that 21 more girls had been released by the sect on Thursday, December 22, and taken to the Yola International Airport in Adamawa State.

However, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu explained that the girls seen at the airport were the same ones who were freed by Boko Haram in October.

“To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet. The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful,” Shehu said.

“Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families. No new girls have been released but by God's grace, they will be,” he added.

The 21 girls were released on October 13 following negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram which were brokered by the International Committee of Red Cross and the Swiss government.

The girls were among more than 200 students who were abducted from Chibok in April 2014.