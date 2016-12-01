Home | General | 21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos
A suspected robber, Tosin Lamidi, was Thursday arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly dispossessing a woman of her laptop and phone at 8 Mutiatu Okesalu Street, Ikotun area of the state.

Lamidi was reportedly making use of the stolen phone and sim card.

The 21-year old man was arrested by the police in the state after the victim, Gift Nseobong, contacted him and offered sex to him in exchange for her SIM card.

Lamidi was nabbed in November at Ikotun Roundabout where he arranged to meet Nseobong to take her to a hotel as they agreed.

He was arraigned before the presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi where he was charged with conspiracy and stealing.

The presiding Magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N50,000, ordering that he be remanded in Kirikiri, till he meets his bail condition.

