Apostle Johnson Suleman releases shocking 2017 prophecies

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle John Suleman has released his prophecies for the year 2017.

Suleman warned citizens of African nations to ‘sit up and sit tight’ for he sees God’s hands coming into the affairs of Africa, particularly Nigeria and Ghana, in the New Year.

“I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed,” said Suleman while ministering at the just concluded ‘Fresh Fire’ revival which held at the new Lagos headquarters of his ministry, OFM.

“Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017. And the New Year is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before,” he said.