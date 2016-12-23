Home | General | #RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has said that he was ready to pay the ulti­mate price to defend democra­cy in Nigeria.

He urged the Independ­ent National Electoral Com­mission (INEC) and the Nige­ria Police to give the people of Rivers State an award for gal­lantry in defending their votes in the recent re-run elections in the state, accusing both agen­cies of doing the bidding of the ruling All Progressives’ Con­gress (APC).

Wike said he found the calls for a probe of violence which greeted the election hypocritical, having fore-warned all the relevant security agencies of plans by APC to rig the election.

Said Wike: “Whether we speak the truth or not, we will die someday; so why not speak the truth? People have called to warn me to be careful, that I could die fighting this cause. I tell them: ‘Nobody can run away from death’. One can die even while sleeping. So, why not die for a cause you believe in?

“This country belongs to all of us, but my state produc­es a large chunk of the nation’s wealth. So, if those depending on this wealth are allowed to speak, why shouldn’t we who produce this wealth be allowed to speak? I shall continue to speak the truth and I am prepared to die for this”.

He blamed the violence which trailed the election on the desperation of the APC-led fed­eral government to rig in favour of politicians he said the people of Rivers State considered as traitors.

He said, “All we are saying is that democracy, which is the will of the people, must triumph. Former President Goodluck Jon­athan conducted an election and conceded defeat. But now we have people who are not popular, who are not on ground, but want to win at all cost.

“The people of Rivers have spoken, but they don’t want to listen. All the fight and the vi­olence are to justify the monies they collected from Abuja.

All the violence is to avoid embar­rassment. If you like conduct the election 20 times, the people will still reject the APC”.

Gov. Wike continued: “Be­fore the election, I warned an­ybody planning to rig in Rivers State to first prepare his will, so what is this talk that I threatened people on the phone to kill some­body?

“The APC National Chair­man and a Minister were here (Port Harcourt). Bauchi State Governor was here at the stadium and spoke in Hausa. They were on live television egging on their members to unleash violence on the people. Didn’t the police see that? They are pretending not to see the threats handed in broad daylight, but they are now willing to spend millions of Naira to do forensics of an audio recording”.

He accused the Inspector General of Police Mr. Ibrahim Idris, of not doing enough to protect life and property in Riv­ers State.

“I wrote the IG that we want to partner with the police. That we want a MOPOL base to help secure the state more, and that we were ready to provide the land and other logistics. As we speak, he has yet to acknowledge receipt of the letter. Instead, he went to Kogi State.

“The same people are now trying to politicize the killing of the DSP, which is very unfor­tunate. I challenge the police to come out clean and tell the world the truth of what happened to the DSP and his orderly,” said Wike.

“Instead of that, they went to Mararaba to rent motor-park touts to protest. This doesn’t move me. If anything, it makes me stronger”.

He took a swipe at his prede­cessor in office and current Min­ister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for lying to President Muhammadu Buhari that APC is popular in Rivers State.

“A man who was Speaker for eight years, and governor for an­other eight years should be pop­ular. Why then do you need thou­sands of policemen and battalions of soldiers to win an election?” he quipped.

“If they like, let them bring 48,000 policemen in the next election, the people will still re­ject them. Rivers State will be a test case for 2019, because this is where the people will say ‘enough is enough’”.

