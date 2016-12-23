#RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has said that he was ready to pay the ultimate price to defend democracy in Nigeria.
He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police to give the people of Rivers State an award for gallantry in defending their votes in the recent re-run elections in the state, accusing both agencies of doing the bidding of the ruling All Progressives’ Congress (APC).
Wike said he found the calls for a probe of violence which greeted the election hypocritical, having fore-warned all the relevant security agencies of plans by APC to rig the election.
Said Wike: “Whether we speak the truth or not, we will die someday; so why not speak the truth? People have called to warn me to be careful, that I could die fighting this cause. I tell them: ‘Nobody can run away from death’. One can die even while sleeping. So, why not die for a cause you believe in?
“This country belongs to all of us, but my state produces a large chunk of the nation’s wealth. So, if those depending on this wealth are allowed to speak, why shouldn’t we who produce this wealth be allowed to speak? I shall continue to speak the truth and I am prepared to die for this”.
He blamed the violence which trailed the election on the desperation of the APC-led federal government to rig in favour of politicians he said the people of Rivers State considered as traitors.
He said, “All we are saying is that democracy, which is the will of the people, must triumph. Former President Goodluck Jonathan conducted an election and conceded defeat. But now we have people who are not popular, who are not on ground, but want to win at all cost.
“The people of Rivers have spoken, but they don’t want to listen. All the fight and the violence are to justify the monies they collected from Abuja.
All the violence is to avoid embarrassment. If you like conduct the election 20 times, the people will still reject the APC”.
Gov. Wike continued: “Before the election, I warned anybody planning to rig in Rivers State to first prepare his will, so what is this talk that I threatened people on the phone to kill somebody?
“The APC National Chairman and a Minister were here (Port Harcourt). Bauchi State Governor was here at the stadium and spoke in Hausa. They were on live television egging on their members to unleash violence on the people. Didn’t the police see that? They are pretending not to see the threats handed in broad daylight, but they are now willing to spend millions of Naira to do forensics of an audio recording”.
He accused the Inspector General of Police Mr. Ibrahim Idris, of not doing enough to protect life and property in Rivers State.
“I wrote the IG that we want to partner with the police. That we want a MOPOL base to help secure the state more, and that we were ready to provide the land and other logistics. As we speak, he has yet to acknowledge receipt of the letter. Instead, he went to Kogi State.
“The same people are now trying to politicize the killing of the DSP, which is very unfortunate. I challenge the police to come out clean and tell the world the truth of what happened to the DSP and his orderly,” said Wike.
“Instead of that, they went to Mararaba to rent motor-park touts to protest. This doesn’t move me. If anything, it makes me stronger”.
He took a swipe at his predecessor in office and current Minister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for lying to President Muhammadu Buhari that APC is popular in Rivers State.
“A man who was Speaker for eight years, and governor for another eight years should be popular. Why then do you need thousands of policemen and battalions of soldiers to win an election?” he quipped.
“If they like, let them bring 48,000 policemen in the next election, the people will still reject them. Rivers State will be a test case for 2019, because this is where the people will say ‘enough is enough’”.
#RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike
