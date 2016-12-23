Home | General | CAN Blasts FG over Membership of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation

The Christian Associa­tion of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned Nige­ria’s membership of the Gener­al Assembly of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM).

CAN, the umbrella body for Christians in the country, asserted that “it is a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

In a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the group said Nigeria’s mem­bership of the IILM without the backing of the country’s law should be withdrawn with im­mediate effect.

There have been reports that the IILM recently appointed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele as its chairman during its 17th Governing Board meet­ing in Jakarta, Indonesia.

IILM is an international in­stitution established by cen­tral banks and multilateral or­ganisations to create and issue short-term Sharia-compliant financial instruments to facil­itate effective cross-border Is­lamic liquidity management.

“By creating more liquid Sharia-compliant financial markets for institutions of­fering Islamic Financial Ser­vices (IIFS), the IILM aims to enhance cross-border invest­ment flows, international link­ages and financial stability,” the corporation disclosed on its website.

The leadership of CAN, however, wondered when Ni­geria became a member of this Islamic body, stressing that the government’s action was a vio­lation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, es­pecially Section 10.

Section 10 states that “The Government of the Federation or a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion”

According to CAN, the ac­tion of the government in ac­cepting to head IILM amount­ed to denouncing Nigeria as a secular state, insisting that the country cannot join any organ­isation that has a religious con­notation.

Against this background, CAN said that Nigerians should focus on some perti­nent questions with the intent to making the government of­fer the right answers.

The questions are as follow:

*What is Nigeria doing in Islamic and Sharia-compliant organisation?

*Who authorised the gov­ernor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to join this organisa­tion?

*What provision of our constitution supports our membership of a religious as­sociation as a secular state?

*If the argument is that we are a multi-religious state, does having many religions in a state define that state as multi-reli­gious state? Will that not con­tradict Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution at the same time?

*When did the National Assembly pass the law to do away with our secular status?

*When did our Constitu­tion change to allow this alli­ance that seems to portray Ni­geria as Islamic? Is the National Assembly aware of all the trea­ties regarding these Islamic or­ganisations to which Nigeria is now a member?”

