CAN Blasts FG over Membership of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned Nigeria’s membership of the General Assembly of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM).
CAN, the umbrella body for Christians in the country, asserted that “it is a violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”
In a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the group said Nigeria’s membership of the IILM without the backing of the country’s law should be withdrawn with immediate effect.
There have been reports that the IILM recently appointed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele as its chairman during its 17th Governing Board meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.
IILM is an international institution established by central banks and multilateral organisations to create and issue short-term Sharia-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border Islamic liquidity management.
“By creating more liquid Sharia-compliant financial markets for institutions offering Islamic Financial Services (IIFS), the IILM aims to enhance cross-border investment flows, international linkages and financial stability,” the corporation disclosed on its website.
The leadership of CAN, however, wondered when Nigeria became a member of this Islamic body, stressing that the government’s action was a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially Section 10.
Section 10 states that “The Government of the Federation or a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion”
According to CAN, the action of the government in accepting to head IILM amounted to denouncing Nigeria as a secular state, insisting that the country cannot join any organisation that has a religious connotation.
Against this background, CAN said that Nigerians should focus on some pertinent questions with the intent to making the government offer the right answers.
The questions are as follow:
*What is Nigeria doing in Islamic and Sharia-compliant organisation?
*Who authorised the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to join this organisation?
*What provision of our constitution supports our membership of a religious association as a secular state?
*If the argument is that we are a multi-religious state, does having many religions in a state define that state as multi-religious state? Will that not contradict Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution at the same time?
*When did the National Assembly pass the law to do away with our secular status?
*When did our Constitution change to allow this alliance that seems to portray Nigeria as Islamic? Is the National Assembly aware of all the treaties regarding these Islamic organisations to which Nigeria is now a member?”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Man kills lover, dumps corpse inside septic tank in Lagos
- ‘Rogue, ridiculous, stupid’ – Hilda Dokubo slams Rivers culture and tourism ministry
- I’ve infected 8 men, 400 to go – HIV positive girl
- 2016: Kudos Mr President
- Buhari Orders El-Rufai to end Southern Kaduna Killings and Violence
- In Ghana: Five killed in gas station blast
- Chibok Girls: No new girls released – Presidency
- Rodrigo Duterte: Philippine critics alarmed by president's martial law talk
- Fayose: Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]
- Anis Amri: Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy
- Afriqiyah Airways: Hijacked Libyan plane headed for Malta
- 21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos
- Apostle Johnson Suleman releases shocking 2017 prophecies
- UK Diplomat, Others Endorse Saraki’s #MadeInNigeria Challenge
- IPOB Claims Victory as Buhari stays Away from South-East Economic and Security Summit
- Re: Political maneuverings: Buhari extends General Olonisakin’s tenure by one year
- Saraki Won’t Condone Aides Breaking the Law
- Why I retired from Football at an early Age – ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha
- #RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike
- CAN Blasts FG over Membership of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
- Ibori not under any form of Surveillance – Aide
- A follower of @BTbreakingtimes reports of His missing Brother, Last seen in Karu, Abuja
- Berlin Attack Justifies me, I will Ban Muslims from Entering US – Trump
- Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big
- How DSS Arrested Ikenga, Saraki’s Aide In Abuja
- In Germany: Two arrested over mall attack plot
- Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet
- Daily Horoscope, December 23, 2016: What your Zodiac sign says today
- NFL: Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
- MMM Nigeria: ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
- Anis Amri: Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- YCEE: Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
- Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
- Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- Makida Moka: Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
- Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
- NFL: Steelers-Ravens clash highlights holiday slate
- Ankara Styles: 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
- Gone Too Soon: Another female Corps member dies in Abia