Ibori not under any form of Surveillance – Aide

Chief James Onanefe I­bori, released from jail on Wednesday, was not placed under any Police re­strictions and does not have to report to the Police at all. Also, according to a statement from Ibori’s Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, Ibori was not placed under and Police surveillance with intent to monitor his movements.

Ac­cording to Eluemunor, even a British Broadcasting Cor­poration (BBC) report of Wednesday, entitled “Nige­rian ex-Governor James Ibori Released From UK Jail” stated that much: “On Wednesday, the Home Office’s barris­ter said the government was concerned that Ibori might ‘frustrate confiscation pro­ceedings’ and wanted him kept in jail or subject to strict controls on his movement.

A Home Office application that Ibori be electronically tagged and subjected to strict curfew conditions was also rejected after the judge accepted argu­ments that the home secretary was attempting to misuse her immigration and deportation powers”.

Eluemunor said the need to issue such clarification arose from the conflicting reports in several media organisations over the terms guiding Ibori’s release.

According to Ibori’s media office, “A mischievous on-line publication misled many Nigerians into believing that Ibori would wear an ankle tag that would beam his where­abouts to the Police and also report weekly to the Police. But from the quoted BBC report, no such order ever came from the court but from some corrupt and corrupting minds.

“In fact, the BBC, quoting the Judge, Her Honour, Mrs. Justice Juliet May, Queen’s Counsel, said: “The position of the Secretary of State, as very candidly set out by Mr. Birdling (representing the home secretary), is that she accepts that there is an argu­ment that she has no power to detain him.”

“I have decided that the balance of convenience falls heavily in favour of his (Ibo­ri’s) immediate release. I am not prepared to impose con­ditions involving tagging or curfews.”

According to the statement, Chief Ibori has given every thanks and glory to the Al­mighty God, for making his release from jail possible, de­spite the last-minute obstacle the British Secretary of State placed on his way. He is grate­ful to his team of lawyers who fought gallantly for his release.

“He sent his heart-felt grati­tude to the dozens of main­stream news organisations, especially in Britain and Ni­geria, that trained attention on the relentless persecution, instead of prosecution, he was receiving and which also led to the investigation of those who had earlier investigated and prosecuted him; the result was a far-reaching corrup­tion indictments within such agencies.”

Further the press statement said, “Beyond all else, Ibori thanks his teeming supporters across the country for stand­ing behind him all through his travails. Specially, he thanks Niger Deltans for standing solidly behind him and as­sured them that the justice and equity they seek both for themselves and others in a peaceful, united, prosperous and just Nigeria will one day be achieved.”

Eluemunor added that many Nigerians may not ap­preciate the depth of the le­gal victory Ibori achieved on Wednesday. A different ver­dict would have sent him into an indefinite detention, be­cause the confiscation hearing the British Home Secretary wanted to detain Ibori for un­til it is concluded is a second one. The first one ended Sep­tember 2013, with no proof of theft of any money from Delta State.

“Just when judgment was to be given, the prosecution asked for a retrial just because they had no evidence of any theft. Surprisingly, the court granted them their wish,” he said.

The London Metropolitan Police which is prosecuting the former governor had ad­mitted in open court on the last day of the hearing that they lacked enough evidence to support allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering against Ibori.

The trial judge, Mr An­thony Pitts, therefore granted the Crown Prosecution’s re­quest and adjourned for a retrial after both the prosecu­tion and defence have made their final submissions in the hearing which was supposed to end yesterday. Reacting to Judge Anthony Pitts’ judg­ment, James Ibori said “after eight years of criminal inves­tigations, five adjournments and over 50 trips to Nigeria, the prosecution failed to pro­vide any tangible evidence to support their claim that I de­frauded Delta State.

“Their case collapsed to such an extent that on the very last day of a three weeks hear­ing, they were humbled into making an application to the judge for permission to start again which the Judge uncer­emoniously granted”.

According to Eluemunor, “Now that Ibori’s associates in the case, especially Mr. Bhadresh Gohil, has appealed his conviction, and Ibori’s lawyers are considering going on appeal too, the appeals will have to end before the confis­cation hearing may ever begin. Also, nobody knows how long they may last; so Ibori would have remained indefinitely in detention. His freedom from this indefinite detention is the essence of Wednesday’s vic­tory. And if the appeals are sustained, there will be no confiscation hearing at all.”

