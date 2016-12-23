Ibori not under any form of Surveillance – Aide

Chief James Onanefe Ibori, released from jail on Wednesday, was not placed under any Police restrictions and does not have to report to the Police at all. Also, according to a statement from Ibori’s Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, Ibori was not placed under and Police surveillance with intent to monitor his movements.
According to Eluemunor, even a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report of Wednesday, entitled “Nigerian ex-Governor James Ibori Released From UK Jail” stated that much: “On Wednesday, the Home Office’s barrister said the government was concerned that Ibori might ‘frustrate confiscation proceedings’ and wanted him kept in jail or subject to strict controls on his movement.
A Home Office application that Ibori be electronically tagged and subjected to strict curfew conditions was also rejected after the judge accepted arguments that the home secretary was attempting to misuse her immigration and deportation powers”.
Eluemunor said the need to issue such clarification arose from the conflicting reports in several media organisations over the terms guiding Ibori’s release.
According to Ibori’s media office, “A mischievous on-line publication misled many Nigerians into believing that Ibori would wear an ankle tag that would beam his whereabouts to the Police and also report weekly to the Police. But from the quoted BBC report, no such order ever came from the court but from some corrupt and corrupting minds.
“In fact, the BBC, quoting the Judge, Her Honour, Mrs. Justice Juliet May, Queen’s Counsel, said: “The position of the Secretary of State, as very candidly set out by Mr. Birdling (representing the home secretary), is that she accepts that there is an argument that she has no power to detain him.”
“I have decided that the balance of convenience falls heavily in favour of his (Ibori’s) immediate release. I am not prepared to impose conditions involving tagging or curfews.”
According to the statement, Chief Ibori has given every thanks and glory to the Almighty God, for making his release from jail possible, despite the last-minute obstacle the British Secretary of State placed on his way. He is grateful to his team of lawyers who fought gallantly for his release.
“He sent his heart-felt gratitude to the dozens of mainstream news organisations, especially in Britain and Nigeria, that trained attention on the relentless persecution, instead of prosecution, he was receiving and which also led to the investigation of those who had earlier investigated and prosecuted him; the result was a far-reaching corruption indictments within such agencies.”
Further the press statement said, “Beyond all else, Ibori thanks his teeming supporters across the country for standing behind him all through his travails. Specially, he thanks Niger Deltans for standing solidly behind him and assured them that the justice and equity they seek both for themselves and others in a peaceful, united, prosperous and just Nigeria will one day be achieved.”
Eluemunor added that many Nigerians may not appreciate the depth of the legal victory Ibori achieved on Wednesday. A different verdict would have sent him into an indefinite detention, because the confiscation hearing the British Home Secretary wanted to detain Ibori for until it is concluded is a second one. The first one ended September 2013, with no proof of theft of any money from Delta State.
“Just when judgment was to be given, the prosecution asked for a retrial just because they had no evidence of any theft. Surprisingly, the court granted them their wish,” he said.
The London Metropolitan Police which is prosecuting the former governor had admitted in open court on the last day of the hearing that they lacked enough evidence to support allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering against Ibori.
The trial judge, Mr Anthony Pitts, therefore granted the Crown Prosecution’s request and adjourned for a retrial after both the prosecution and defence have made their final submissions in the hearing which was supposed to end yesterday. Reacting to Judge Anthony Pitts’ judgment, James Ibori said “after eight years of criminal investigations, five adjournments and over 50 trips to Nigeria, the prosecution failed to provide any tangible evidence to support their claim that I defrauded Delta State.
“Their case collapsed to such an extent that on the very last day of a three weeks hearing, they were humbled into making an application to the judge for permission to start again which the Judge unceremoniously granted”.
According to Eluemunor, “Now that Ibori’s associates in the case, especially Mr. Bhadresh Gohil, has appealed his conviction, and Ibori’s lawyers are considering going on appeal too, the appeals will have to end before the confiscation hearing may ever begin. Also, nobody knows how long they may last; so Ibori would have remained indefinitely in detention. His freedom from this indefinite detention is the essence of Wednesday’s victory. And if the appeals are sustained, there will be no confiscation hearing at all.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Man kills lover, dumps corpse inside septic tank in Lagos
- ‘Rogue, ridiculous, stupid’ – Hilda Dokubo slams Rivers culture and tourism ministry
- I’ve infected 8 men, 400 to go – HIV positive girl
- 2016: Kudos Mr President
- Buhari Orders El-Rufai to end Southern Kaduna Killings and Violence
- In Ghana: Five killed in gas station blast
- Chibok Girls: No new girls released – Presidency
- Rodrigo Duterte: Philippine critics alarmed by president's martial law talk
- Fayose: Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]
- Anis Amri: Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy
- Afriqiyah Airways: Hijacked Libyan plane headed for Malta
- 21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos
- Apostle Johnson Suleman releases shocking 2017 prophecies
- UK Diplomat, Others Endorse Saraki’s #MadeInNigeria Challenge
- IPOB Claims Victory as Buhari stays Away from South-East Economic and Security Summit
- Re: Political maneuverings: Buhari extends General Olonisakin’s tenure by one year
- Saraki Won’t Condone Aides Breaking the Law
- Why I retired from Football at an early Age – ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha
- #RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike
- CAN Blasts FG over Membership of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
- Ibori not under any form of Surveillance – Aide
- A follower of @BTbreakingtimes reports of His missing Brother, Last seen in Karu, Abuja
- Berlin Attack Justifies me, I will Ban Muslims from Entering US – Trump
- Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big
- How DSS Arrested Ikenga, Saraki’s Aide In Abuja
- In Germany: Two arrested over mall attack plot
- Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet
- Daily Horoscope, December 23, 2016: What your Zodiac sign says today
- NFL: Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
- MMM Nigeria: ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
- Anis Amri: Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- YCEE: Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
- Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
- Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- Makida Moka: Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
- Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
- NFL: Steelers-Ravens clash highlights holiday slate
- Ankara Styles: 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
- Gone Too Soon: Another female Corps member dies in Abia