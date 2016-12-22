Home | General | A follower of @BTbreakingtimes reports of His missing Brother, Last seen in Karu, Abuja
A follower of [email protected], @nnamexi has reached out to us that his brother is missing, below is a press release sent to us.

Chinedu Ebubechukwu Egbuonu, male, 28years old, fair, 5ft 9″, was last seen around 6:30pm on 22/12/2016. He left Block E, flat 1 FORMECU quarters karu site Abuja for evening mass at St Donald Catholic Church FHA phase1karu site Abuja

 He has since not returned home and his whereabouts unknown. Please we implore members of the general public who may have any useful information to please contact the nearest police station or call any of the following numbers 08039150843/07033733658.

Thanks and God bless.

