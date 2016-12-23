Home | General | Berlin Attack Justifies me, I will Ban Muslims from Entering US – Trump

The US President-elect Donald Trump has called the recent attacks in Germa­ny and Turkey “terrible”, saying he does not intend to reevaluate his plans to ban Mus­lims from immigrating to the United States, boasting that he had been “proven to be right”.

When asked whether the recent violence has influenced his proposed Muslim ban, Trump said:

“You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s hap­pening is disgraceful.”

He described the attack at a Berlin Christ­mas market as an Berlin Christmas market as an “attack on humanity.”

“Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christ­mas holiday.”

Trump also said he had not spoken with President Obama since the attacks.

At least 12 people were killed on Decem­ber 19 when a truck plowed into crowds at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General