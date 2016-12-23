Home | General | Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big

A chaperon, Babaahmiteh two days ago took to his Instagram page to express displeasure over the car prize the winner of a pageant who was his model got.

He shared the above photo of the car given to Face Of Delta/Model Hunt 2016/2017 winner, whom he chaperoned . Read what he wrote below…

Well, the organizers have reacted saying they started little and hope to be bigger. See the organiser’s post below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General