Home | General | Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big
Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big
- 23/12/2016 03:23:00
- 1
- 0
A chaperon, Babaahmiteh two days ago took to his Instagram page to express displeasure over the car prize the winner of a pageant who was his model got.
He shared the above photo of the car given to Face Of Delta/Model Hunt 2016/2017 winner, whom he chaperoned . Read what he wrote below…
Well, the organizers have reacted saying they started little and hope to be bigger. See the organiser’s post below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- MTN Fires Amina Oyagbola Over Bribery To Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari
- Former First Lady Patience Jonathan’s Multiple Bank Accounts Frozen By Federal High Court
- President Buhari Did Not Snub Southeast—Presidency
- Gunmen Kidnap 3 Female Passengers Traveling In A Bus Owned By God Is Good Motors
- Gambia: Nigeria, Senegal, Other ECOWAS Members Set To Remove President Yahya Jammeh By Force
- UNIPORT expels 23 students
- Court freezes accounts linked to Patience Jonathan
- APC slams Fayose over Ekiti killings
- Imbibe ‘change’, stop ‘money for bail’ – Lagos CP warns officers
- Militants want Buhari to sack Ministers for Niger Delta
- Damages of the past dealing with Nigeria – Osinbajo
- Rivers APC dares Speaker over alleged plot not to swear-in members
- Lassa fever: Ogun places 396 persons under surveillance
- INTERVIEW: INEC, security agencies unbiased In Rivers rerun polls – Chibudom Nwuche
- Niger Delta militants to attack Kaduna disguised as Fulani
- I’m Not Aware Of Any Plan To Sell MTN Nigeria – Onu
- Celine Dion Rejects Donald Trump’s Invite To Perform At Inauguration
- “Being A Virgin Doesn’t Make Me Old School” – Actress Juliana Olayode
- Court Orders Suspension Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts In Several Banks
- See The Huge Crowd Waiting To Buy The Much Anticipated Lake Rice At Ikorodu (Pics)
- Don Jazzy Gives A Woman On Twitter N250k To Start Her Own Business (Photos)
- MTN Fires Amina Oyagbola Over Bribery To Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari – SR
- “I Didn’t See Him” – Wizkid Reacts To Snubbing Eva’s Fiance
- Rapper Eva Alordiah Makes Fun Of Fiance Over The ‘French Curve’ Wizkid Gave Him
- Truck Crashes Into Traders @ Igando Market Leaving 1 Dead & Several Others Injured (Photos)
- Rivers State Feeds Nigeria,So I Cannot Shut Up - Wike
- President Buhari Allocates N1.05bn for Foreign Trips in 2017
- Osun State Govt Finally Pays Salaries
- List of State Govs Who are Under Pressure to Pay Workers Salary
- Obasanjo to S'East Govs: The Destiny of Igbos is in Your Hands, Not Buhari's
- Goodluck Jonathan Debunks Report Linking Him to 2019 Election
- Price of Lagos Lake Rice Reduced to N12,000 Per Bag
- 5000 PDP Members Defect to APC
- Delta Monarch Commits Suicide After Being Called a Witch
- Nigerian Army - Boko Haram Terrorists Are Escaping to Various Parts of the Country
- Celine Dion Turns Down Offer to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration
- Gov Fayose Releases 22 New Prophecies for Nigeria in 2017
- Saddam Hussein's Daughter Showers Praises on Donald Trump
- [LIST] 8 'Prophecies' Fayose Made in 2015 That Came to Pass in 2016
- Chadian Army Officer Tortures Arrested Boko Haram Terrorist [PHOTO]