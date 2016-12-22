Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet
- 2 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Falz Da Bahd Guy, Adesua Etomi hosted the 2016 Headies last night 22nd December 2016 at the Eko Hotel & Suites with celebrities showing up in dazzling looks.
The annual music event saw celebrities in dazzling pieces on the red carpet showing off looks that lit up the carpet.
ALSO READ: Pulse List 2016- Top 10 best dressed celebrities of 2016
Faces at the event include OC Ukeje, Osagie Alonge, Linda Ejiofor, DJ Cuppy, Lolo Franka Donga, DJ Obi, Ric Hassani, Eva Alordiah, Doris Simeon, Adewale Ayuba, KCee, Salawa Abeni and more were in attendance.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Man kills lover, dumps corpse inside septic tank in Lagos
- ‘Rogue, ridiculous, stupid’ – Hilda Dokubo slams Rivers culture and tourism ministry
- 2016: Kudos Mr President
- In Ghana: Five killed in gas station blast
- Chibok Girls: No new girls released – Presidency
- Rodrigo Duterte: Philippine critics alarmed by president's martial law talk
- Fayose: Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]
- Anis Amri: Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy
- Afriqiyah Airways: Hijacked Libyan plane headed for Malta
- 21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos
- Apostle Johnson Suleman releases shocking 2017 prophecies
- UK Diplomat, Others Endorse Saraki’s #MadeInNigeria Challenge
- IPOB Claims Victory as Buhari stays Away from South-East Economic and Security Summit
- Re: Political maneuverings: Buhari extends General Olonisakin’s tenure by one year
- Saraki Won’t Condone Aides Breaking the Law
- Why I retired from Football at an early Age – ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha
- #RiversRerun | I Will Continue to say the Truth, I am Prepared to die – Wike
- CAN Blasts FG over Membership of International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation
- Ibori not under any form of Surveillance – Aide
- A follower of @BTbreakingtimes reports of His missing Brother, Last seen in Karu, Abuja
- Berlin Attack Justifies me, I will Ban Muslims from Entering US – Trump
- Funny! Organisers Who Gave This Car To Pageant Winner Say They Are Starting Little, Hoping To Be Big
- How DSS Arrested Ikenga, Saraki’s Aide In Abuja
- In Germany: Two arrested over mall attack plot
- Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet
- Daily Horoscope, December 23, 2016: What your Zodiac sign says today
- NFL: Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
- MMM Nigeria: ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
- Anis Amri: Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- YCEE: Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
- Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
- Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- Makida Moka: Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
- Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
- NFL: Steelers-Ravens clash highlights holiday slate
- Ankara Styles: 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
- Gone Too Soon: Another female Corps member dies in Abia
- Tina Maze: Ski champion confirms home retirement date
- Russia: Country backs out of biathlon World Cup over doping storm