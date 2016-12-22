Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet

Falz Da Bahd Guy, Adesua Etomi hosted the 2016 Headies last night 22nd December 2016 at the Eko Hotel & Suites with celebrities showing up in dazzling looks.

The annual music event saw celebrities in dazzling pieces on the red carpet showing off looks that lit up the carpet.

Faces at the event include OC Ukeje, Osagie Alonge, Linda Ejiofor, DJ Cuppy, Lolo Franka Donga, DJ Obi, Ric Hassani, Eva Alordiah, Doris Simeon, Adewale Ayuba, KCee, Salawa Abeni and more were in attendance.