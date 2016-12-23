Home | General | Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
The minister told a press conference in Rome that Anis Amri had been fatally shot after firing at police.

  Published: 26 minutes ago
German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"play

German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"

(BKA/AFP/File)

