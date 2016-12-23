Ankara Styles: 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
Ankara shorts are the perfect playful addition to the wardrobe in vibrant colours especially around the holiday season.
The ever versatile print works for different occasion, shorts are especially fierce, flirty and the solid prints they feature are for the bold and daring.
Ankara shorts can also be crafted high waisted, slightly flared, laced with details matching parts of a look, in co-ords and more creative styles.
The ever versatile fabric stands out every time and works well against different skintones so a lot of times, the fabric is not limiting. For the holiday/Christmas parties, Ankara shorts can be incorporated into different look to form a part of a style to make solid statement.
Ankara Shorts come carefully curated for the festive season, would you rock?
