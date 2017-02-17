Home | General | Pulse List: 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017

Nollywood is wrapping up what anyone can patently describe as a big year.

As the year comes to a close, the box office is buzzing with the release of the romantic comedy movie "The Wedding Party," and is on pace to set another industry record just one year after "Fifty" ended the year 2015 with impressive numbers.

2016's movie industry highlights include the Toronto International Film Festival which focused on Lagos, Nigeria, as part of its City to City programme.

The eighth year for the City to City programme showcased filmmakers living and working in Lagos. Eight Nollywood movies screened at the festival. Other highlights include the box office success of movies like "Wives on Strike," "A Trip to Jamaica" and "The Wedding Party." The year also saw the release of outstanding movies including "The Arbitration," "76," "Green White Green," "Ojukokoro," "93 Days" among others.

What should we expect in 2017? While it is too soon to predict what the movie industry would offer, one thing is certain, there would be over-hyped movies, outstanding movies, deep ones, entertaining ones, flops, underrated movies and box-office winners.

Pulse Movies have put together 12 productions every true TV lover should be excited about.

Here we go;

1. "Bankers NGR"

There is the fact that it is an Audery Silva Company Production, there is also the cast...

Created by Tunde Babalola ("The Meeting," "October 1," "Last Flight to Abuja," "The CEO") the TV series follows the lives of bankers at a fictional bank called Sun Country Bank."

The series also stars Okey Uzoeshi ("Two Brides and a Baby," "Something Wicked," "Stellar"), Ashionye Michelle Raccah ("Hell or High Water," "Journey to Self"), Daniel Effiong ("Gidi Up," "Goddammit It's Monday"), Roseline Afije ("Hex"), Seun Kentebe ("Paranoia," "Jimi Bendel"), Rita Edward ("Aina," "Nkiru), Ayobami Ayoola ("Skinny Girl in Transit), Bikiya Graham-Douglas ("Jenifa's Diary," "Lunchtime Heroes) Rita Dominic ("The Meeting," "76"), Zainab Balogun ("Soldier's Story," "The Wedding Party"), Segun Arinze ("Vuga," "A Place in the Stars") and Charles Etubiebi ("93 Days").

play Cast of Audrey Silva's new TV series "The Bank" (Instagram/glazedlens)

2. "Okafor's Law"

The movie will probably be a box office... It's a controversial one with Jude Idada's theft accusations surrounding it. It screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is a star-studded one.

A star-studded movie, "Okafor's Law" stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Toyin Aimakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ken Erics, Ufuoma McDermott, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Tina Mba, Gabriel Afolayan, and Funke Bucknor.

Synopsis:

Chuks (aka Terminator) is an ardent player with the ladies. He enjoys the attention of women, including girlfriends from the past. He believes that once a man has had a woman, he forever has access to her.

When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the universality of that theory with three ex-girlfriends from his school days within 21 days, he accepts it.

Turning on his best charm he sets off to try and prove himself, but his quest brings him to three women, Ifeoma (Fifi), Kemi and Ejiro, whose situations in life have changed drastically since school days. This challenge of their various new statuses makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immutability of the age-old law, Okafor's Law.

play Teaser poster for Omoni Oboli's star studded movie "Okafor's Law" (Instagram )

3. "Something Wicked"

It's a psycho-drama. It has talented actors. It has a dark poster and trailer that is appealing to lovers of horror. It is Okey Uzoeshi and Isioma Osaje's debut as producers.

"Something Wicked" stars Gabriel Afolayan, Iretiola Doyle, Ivie Okujaye-Egboh, Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya and Okey Uzoeshi.

The movie which is directed by Yemi Morafa is scheduled for release on February 17, 2017.

play Something Wicked movie poster

Synopsis

Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents. Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

This family's bond is tested when they are thrown in a life threatening situation and we see how easily misunderstandings lead to misconceptions and premonitions are sometimes the only warning we get, in this game of life and death.

4. "Industreet"

It is produced by Funke Akindele Bello. It is something different. Did you miss the 'it is produced by Funke Akindele Bello" part? It stars great actors.

The upcoming series is a music oriented television drama based on the African entertainment scene, and will focus on survival in the entertainment industry and on the hustle in the ghetto.

Industreet" features K-Switch, Charles Okocha, Mo-Easy, Freeze of Cool FM, Lydia Forson, Linda Ejiofor, Tina Mba, Kunle Coker, Akah Nnani among others.

play Funke Akindele and Freeze in "Industreet"

5. "Mami Wata"

It is a film by C. J Fiery Obasi who helmed the 2014 horror movie "Ojuju." It is based off a popular folklore you are probably familiar with.

To be produced by makers of the much talked about films "Ojuju" and "O-Town," in association with DJ Tee Films, "Mami Wata" is a genre bending revenge-thriller based off on the Mami Wata (Mermaid entity) folklore of Western Africa.

The feature film, which is a female-driven story will star Lucy Ameh, Nita Byack-George, Paul Utomi, Kolade Shashi, Brutus Richard, and Bolaji Ogunmola as Mami Wata.

6. "Catch.er"

It is a Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur film. He gifted movie lovers with the 2015 crime thriller "Gbomo Gbomo Express." It is star-studded.

"Catch.er" will star Kiki Omeili, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gbenro Ajibade, OC Ukeje, Beverly Naya, Tope Tedela, Omuwunmi Dada, Alexx Ekubo, Wofai Dada among others.

play Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur's next movie is a murder mystery

7. "Lost in London"

It is comedy and Nigerians have a thing for well-made and horrible comedy movies. It features Ime Bishop Umoh who is considered by many as a perfect comic relief.

Starring Imeh Bishop Umoh as the familiar character Okon, the movie also stars Alexx Ekubo as Bona.and Valerie Okeke.

Written and produced by Uduak Isong Oguamanam, "Lost in London" is directed by Sunkamni Adebayo.

play Teaser poster for "Lost in London" (Instagram )



8. "Dance to My Beat"

It is star-studded. It is directed by Paul Igwe who helms the hilarious sitcom "Clinic Matters."

The upcoming movie stars Joseph Benjamin, Mary Lazarus, Mary Remmy Njoku,Kehinde Bankole, Justice Nuagbe (Ushbebe), Toyin Aimakhu, Oma Nnadi, Uzor Osimkpa, Blessing onwukwe, Lilian Afegbei among others.

"Dance to My Beat" is set for a 2017 release, and is directed by Paul Igwe who is popular for the entertaining award-winning sitcom, "Clinic Matters."

9. "Dere"

It has a confusing plot. Everyone wants to watch a high budget African adaptation of the popular Cinderella story. It is an Ebonylife production.

Executive produced by MO Abudu, "Dere" is directed by C.J Fiery Obasi.

The upcoming mini-series revolves around Dere, named ‘Cinderella’ by her eccentric paternal grandmother. She is the precocious, beautiful, naive, indulged and only child of the Kosoko's, who graduated with a first from St. Andrews University in Scotland, studying Law and International relations.

She is an avid social media user, reader and film enthusiast. Once back in Nigeria, her long-term boyfriend dumps her, increasing her sense of isolation, desperation and desolation.

"Dere" stars Gbenro Ajibade, Weruche Opia, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Carol King, Emmanuel Ikubese, Shaffy Bello among others.

10. "King Invincible"

It is an epic movie. It stars Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan - you can't go wrong with them. It has one of the best trailers of 2016.

The movie stars Gabriel Afolayan, Tope Tedela, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Adbul, Toyin Alausa, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Dada among others.

King Invincible is a Nigerian epic film that tells a sprawling tale of love and war. A handsome warlord, Taari (Tope Tedela) is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him. He must immediately find the cure to this curse or be forever damned.

The plot thickens when he discovers that the prince of the village, Adetiba (Gabriel Afolayan) will stop at nothing to prevent him from getting the cure he desperately needs. Meanwhile, princess Morenike (Omowunmi Dada) who is desperately in love with Taari, goes against her brother and goes beyond limits to get the cure for her betroth.

11. "Gidi Up 3"

You have waited so long for the third season of your favourite show. "Gidi Up" has always had the best of Nigerian music, fashion, and relatable characters. It's returning with new interesting actors.

"Gidi Up" is a series which revolves around four friends hustling and trying to survive in Lagos.

play Deyemi Okanlawon (Tokunbo), Ayoola Ayobami and Daniel Effiong (Folarin) (Instagram)

12. "Hakkunde"

It features talented actors. It tells a Northern story and "Sons of Caliphate" has already proven that those stories are worth anticipating.

Directed by Asurf Oluseyi, the movie stars Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Isa Bello Ja, Rahama Sadau and Hadiza Soja.

“Hakkunde” is an intriguing story of a young graduate who battles everything including love, family, discrimination, drug abuse, tradition and insecurity. It follows his journey to self-discovery and actualization.

The story is characterized by actions and reactions that defines the everyday Nigerian society, with its ups and downs and with a particular focus on the life of a job hunting graduate “Akande” who found himself in totality while searching for a job, and a better life.

The movie was shot in Kaduna and Lagos, Nigeria.

