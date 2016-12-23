Home | General | Vladimir Putin: Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'
Vladimir Putin: Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'



Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Friday that US President-elect Donald Trump accurately read the popular mood in the United States to win the election, although "nobody except us" believed in his success.

He "precisely felt the mood of the society and... went to the end, though nobody believed that he would win except us," Putin said while answering a state media journalist at his annual press conference.

