Boko Haram suspects escaping from Sambisa forest – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army has warned members of the public that a number of Boko Haram terrorists are escaping from the Sambisa forest, with troops embarking on a final clearance and occupation of the hideout.
Residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe have especially been alerted to be extra vigilant and conscious of strange persons in their environment.
“The public is also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action,” a statement by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said.
Usman also thanked Nigerians for their cooperation so far in the war against Boko Haram and reiterated the military’s commitment to clearing the remnants of the insurgents in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year.
He said: “We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year.
“We, therefore, solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Boko Haram suspects escaping from Sambisa forest – Nigerian Army
- DSS Oppressing Wike, Protecting Amaechi, APC Says Rivers Government
- UN Warns Against Unacceptable Water, Sanitation Crisis In Lagos
- Nigerian Government To Establish Military Formations In Southern Kaduna
- Taraba Workers Shut Down Secretariat Over Unpaid Salaries
- Ogwashi-Uku Prison Inmate Dies Over Negligence As Prison Chief Threatens NGO Coordinator Over Exposé
- Rivers State Gov. Wike Establishes Commission To Investigate Re-run Election Violence
- Is Magu Nigeria’s Most Dangerous Man? By Azu Ishiekwene
- Happy 54th Birthday, Saraki: Mafia Boss Of Nigerian Politics! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
- Nigeria’s Secret Police Accuses Rivers Governor Wike of Sponsoring Violent Protests Using Senate President Saraki's Aide
- AGF: How We Found $1.30m At Ex-Panel Member's Home
- Nigerians Condemn Jubilation Over Ibori's Freedom
- Intrigues By Igbo Politicians Caused Buhari’s Absence at Southeast Economic and Security Summit---Investigation Reveals
- Bobrisky Really Mouth Washed Curvy Actress, Halima Abubakar For Shading Him
- HEY Guys! Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Won’t Find A Virgin Bride To Marry
- Nigerian Actor Threatens To Kill Fan Over Comment About His Fiancee (Photos)
- Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas (Pics)
- FG Approves Work On Second Niger Bridge, Onitsha
- Photo Of Young Female Graduate Being Celebrated By Elderly Women Goes Viral on Twitter
- How To Check Your Phone Number on MTN, Glo, Etisalat & Airtel
- Kemi Olunloyo: I Don?t Read The Bible Because There Are So Many Fake Stories In It
- This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]
- President Buhari Orders States Govs To Pay Outstanding Workers’ Salaries
- Buhari, Ministers Bow To IPOB Threat, Fail To Show Up in Enugu
- Naira Falls Against 2 Major Currencies, Edges Towards N500/US$1
- Ladies, would you want a body like this? (WATCH)
- Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses
- FG Hails Trump For Appointing Nigerian, Bayo Ogunlesi as Economic Advisor
- How We Stopped Buhari From Coming To Enugu - IPOB
- MMM Nigeria: Pastor Adelaja Lists 12 Eye Opening Facts About The Ponzi Scheme
- Check out this Nigerian model with a 20inch waist & huge butt (WATCH)
- Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
- Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
- Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
- Presidency Denies Story Of The Recsue 21 New Chibok Girls
- Fatai Owoseni: Lagos police boss warns officers against extortion
- Headies 2016: 5 types of celebrities at music awards
- Boko Haram: Army alerts public on fleeing terrorists
- Rivers Rerun: APC chieftain denies involvement in beheading of Police officer
- In Iran: Is country's nuclear deal already being violated?