Boko Haram suspects escaping from Sambisa forest‎ – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has warned members of the public that a number of Boko Haram terrorists are escaping from the Sambisa forest, with troops embarking on a final clearance and occupation of the hideout.

Residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe have especially been alerted to be extra vigilant and conscious of strange persons in their environment.

“The public is also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action,” a statement by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said.

Usman also thanked Nigerians for their cooperation so far in the war against Boko Haram and reiterated the military’s commitment to clearing the remnants of the insurgents in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year.

He said: “We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year.

“We, therefore, solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that.”