DSS Oppressing Wike, Protecting Amaechi, APC Says Rivers Government
Commissioner for Information and Communications Austin Tam-George, while reacting to a DSS statement which alleged that Wike was planning unrest in Abuja, accused the agency of bias.
He said: “It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that seems bent on a mission to blackmail the governor of Rivers State and bring the state government into disrepute.
“Governor Wike is a man of peace and would never orchestrate disturbances in any part of the country.
“A few days ago, the Minister for Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) sponsored street protests against Governor Wike in Abuja, without any alarm by the DSS. Why is the DSS ringing its hypocritical alarm bells against Governor Wike, only now?
“Why has the DSS not yet provided evidence of the so-called billions of cash they alleged was taken away by Governor Wike from the home of the high court judge the agency invaded in Port Harcourt some months ago? In its blind partisanship, the DSS has lost every credibility.
“The Rivers State Government challenges the DSS to leave governor Wike alone and instead focus its operational attention on the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed over 70,000 people and displaced six million Nigerians in the past six years.”
