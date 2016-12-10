Home | General | Rivers State Gov. Wike Establishes Commission To Investigate Re-run Election Violence

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike established a panel on Thursday tasked with investigating the violence that plagued the December 10 re-run elections in the state.

His call to set up the panel comes barely 24 hours after the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris’ proposed panel intended to perform similar investigative duties, The Guardian NG reported.

Mr. Wike’s panel, however, will solely investigate the number and identifications of those killed and those responsible for their deaths, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). It will therefore not investigate potential instances of corruption and misconduct that occurred during the election.

“This Judicial Commission of Inquiry is not to investigate how they conducted their elections,” Mr. Wike said. “[It will] investigate the murders that attended the elections. Those involved in the killings will face the full weight of the law.”

According to the NAN, Mr. Wike’s panel, headed by Justice Chinwendu Nwogu, will be tasked with the following:

Investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State.

Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election.

Identify the victims of the violence including those killed

Identify if property was damaged and the value of any such property

Determine if the violence was localized to specific areas within the state or was state-wide

Make appropriate recommendations concerning their findings or any other recommendations as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance.

Meanwhile, a separate panel, set up by the Nigeria Police Force and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will investigate the conduct of the election, including the leaked audio recording of Mr. Wike plotting to bribe INEC officials.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General