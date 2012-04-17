Nigerians Condemn Jubilation Over Ibori's Freedom
- 15 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Some Nigerians have expressed displeasure with the celebration of the release of James Ibori, a former Delta Governor, from a prison in London.
They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such celebration was condemnable, unfortunate and uncalled for.
The former governor of Delta was on Wednesday ordered to be released from prison in London Court.
Ibori was jailed in 2012, two years after he was arrested by the Interpol in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he was hiding after fleeing Nigeria.
He was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Southwark Crown Court on April 17, 2012, after pleading guilty to 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.
In spite of his guilty plea and conviction for corruption, his kinsmen at Oghara and other Urhobo communities in the Delta, however, turned the affair to a carnival as they lined up major streets dancing.
There was wild jubilation in Delta following the news of the release of the former governor.
A retired teacher, Mr Augustine, said it was unfortunate that some Nigerians celebrated criminals and those who contributed to the bad situation of the country.
“It’s a shame that we are celebrating those who had contributed the increased unemployment rate in the country, lack of healthcare services, dwindling standard of education and failed democracy among other challenges.
“Until we start to change our ways and mindset, we will continue to wallow in our problems in the nation,’’ Igwe said.
In his views, Mr Sesan Adeleye, a businessman, said such jubilation showed that politicians had successfully brainwashed some citizens with ill-gotten wealth.
“The problem of some Nigerians is a clear case of poverty of the mind. We value wealth so much. They are not even bothered about why he went to prison.
“They are already waiting for him to come back so that he can continue to distribute ill-gotten money to them.
“They don’t even care that the money stolen was meant for their welfare and development,’’ he said.
Also, Dr Edewede Iyamu, a private physician, told NAN that the celebration over Ibori’s release was uncalled for as he also contributed to the pervasively poor and under developed state of the Niger Delta.
“Those from Niger Delta continue to blame the Federal Government for the challenges confronting their region, whereas, people like Ibori should be held responsible.
“It is sad that people from that region are now celebrating him,’’ she said.
A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Mr Adekunle Aribisala, said something must be done to stop the celebration of criminality in the country as it was becoming rampant.
Aribisala also expressed worry that it would not be easy for the Western community to release the money in question — 18 million Pounds — to the Nigerian government.
“We had the same situation when Chief Bode George and Mr Hamza Al-Mustapha were released too, now it’s Ibori. I feel really ashamed as a Nigerian.
“We do not need people like that in our society any longer. They need to be isolated so they don’t corrupt more people,’’ he said.
In her opinion, Alhaja Aishe Jelil, a civil servant, said the future of the youth who were being used by politicians called for concern.
“We seem to have lost our values in this society, I wonder what the future holds for our future generations. They are celebrating Ibori because they consider him a hero and a role mode,’’ she said. (NAN)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- In Germany: Two arrested over mall attack plot
- Headies 2016: See all the bold looks on the red carpet
- Daily Horoscope, December 23, 2016: What your Zodiac sign says today
- NFL: Eagles stop red-hot Giants from clinching playoff spot
- MMM Nigeria: ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
- Anis Amri: Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- YCEE: Rapper graces cover of Vibe.ng magazine
- Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
- Anis Amri: Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
- Makida Moka: Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
- Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
- NFL: Steelers-Ravens clash highlights holiday slate
- Ankara Styles: 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern look
- Gone Too Soon: Another female Corps member dies in Abia
- Tina Maze: Ski champion confirms home retirement date
- Russia: Country backs out of biathlon World Cup over doping storm
- Pulse List: 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017
- In Ghana: Five killed gas station blast
- Vladimir Putin: Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'
- DSS Oppressing Wike, Protecting Amaechi, APC Says Rivers Government
- UN Warns Against Unacceptable Water, Sanitation Crisis In Lagos
- Nigerian Government To Establish Military Formations In Southern Kaduna
- Taraba Workers Shut Down Secretariat Over Unpaid Salaries
- Ogwashi-Uku Prison Inmate Dies Over Negligence As Prison Chief Threatens NGO Coordinator Over Exposé
- Rivers State Gov. Wike Establishes Commission To Investigate Re-run Election Violence
- Is Magu Nigeria’s Most Dangerous Man? By Azu Ishiekwene
- Happy 54th Birthday, Saraki: Mafia Boss Of Nigerian Politics! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
- Nigeria’s Secret Police Accuses Rivers Governor Wike of Sponsoring Violent Protests Using Senate President Saraki's Aide
- AGF: How We Found $1.30m At Ex-Panel Member's Home
- Nigerians Condemn Jubilation Over Ibori's Freedom
- Intrigues By Igbo Politicians Caused Buhari’s Absence at Southeast Economic and Security Summit---Investigation Reveals
- Bobrisky Really Mouth Washed Curvy Actress, Halima Abubakar For Shading Him
- HEY Guys! Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Won’t Find A Virgin Bride To Marry
- Nigerian Actor Threatens To Kill Fan Over Comment About His Fiancee (Photos)
- Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas (Pics)
- FG Approves Work On Second Niger Bridge, Onitsha
- Photo Of Young Female Graduate Being Celebrated By Elderly Women Goes Viral on Twitter
- How To Check Your Phone Number on MTN, Glo, Etisalat & Airtel
- Kemi Olunloyo: I Don?t Read The Bible Because There Are So Many Fake Stories In It