Nigerian Actor Threatens To Kill Fan Over Comment About His Fiancee (Photos)



​A fans comment about the fiancee of Nigerian actor Seun Jimoh has earned her causes and death threat. The fan named Sahadat believed the actor could have done better with a finer lady than his current financee.

This evoked something in the gentle speaking actor that has never been seen before even in his movies.

Read below…

Nigerian Actor Threatens To Kill Fan Over Comment About His Fiancee (Photos)
