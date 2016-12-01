Home | General | Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas (Pics)
  • 13 hours 24 minutes ago
​The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has sent two cows to the troops in Sambisa forest to celebrate the Christmas holiday. In this video shared online, the soldiers are seen cutting the cows and according to them, their morale is very high and are ready to destroy Boko Haram. Another video showing the soldiers cooking Jollof rice was also shared.

