How To Check Your Phone Number on MTN, Glo, Etisalat & Airtel



Most of you have a phone but don’t know the number of the Sim card inside off head, so to save you the embarrassment it Kay cause you when someone suddenly ask you to call you number , we have compiled how to check you number on any telecom network in Nigeria. 

  • For MTNDial *663# 
  • For EtisalatDial *248#
  • For Airtel – Dial *121*2*1#
  • For Glo – Dial 777*#



How To Check Your Phone Number on MTN, Glo, Etisalat & Airtel
