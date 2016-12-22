Home | General | Funke “Jenifa” Akindele and Her Husband, JJC Looks Hot On Headies 2016 Red Carpet
Funke “Jenifa” Akindele and Her Husband, JJC Looks Hot On Headies 2016 Red Carpet



​The couple stylishly stepped out for the Headies 2016 award event happening now at Eko Convention Centre Victoria Island, Lagos.. . . 

