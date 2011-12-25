Home | General | Kemi Olunloyo: I Don?t Read The Bible Because There Are So Many Fake Stories In It

Popular US-based Nigerian born controversial journalist and social media enthusiast, Kemi Olunloyo, has explained why she does not read the Bible.

According to her, the Holy Bible contains many fake stories that can confuse someone.

The fearless writer, who recently revealed that she would marry in 2017, said that she would never respect pastors and the Bible, saying that they were all fakes.

In a Christmas message to her teeming fans, Miss Olunloyo said even God never endorsed the Bible.

“Many of u fans all over social are asking me how I knew about Jesus and God if not the bible. Stupid dumbass question. The answer is FROM MY UGLY SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER who told us stories. I don’t believe or read the Bible. I will never touch it again. It is full of fake stories.

God NEVER ENDORSED the Bible! He asked us to worship him directly not thru a book or pastor. If more people were spiritual like me rather than being religious, this will be a better world.

I became a born again spiritual being Sunday December 25th 2011 and now this Sunday December 25th 2016 #Kesus is back. Remember Kesus, my spiritual name. I don’t do church, don’t respect pastors or read the Bible. So many versions of it too.

That King James (Lebron) version is the FAKEST! The real King in the biblical days was not even A CHRISTIAN and his royal biblicalness had no business writing a BIBLE. Christianity has nothing to do with Christmas! Jesus was not even born December 25th either.

Lies everywhere. 400 ppl got blocked off my verified Facebook page’s 77,000 and I’m ready to block another 400 who insult me.

There is an Igbo guy in my inbox now who says he wants to marry me and get rid of my bachelorette reality show, good looking and all and I must “give my life to Jesus” begging me.

He says if I do he will give me $100K aka N48M. He’s a company CEO. You can’t even “buy” me with these Jesus freak lines. I already love Jesus and God and that’s why my Christmas name is#KESUS.

Absolutely no bibles, pastors or church. Religion is the biggest lie to mankind. I see ppl heading to #Mecca to stone the devil. The devil is already in ur home, office, everywhere and many DIE in stampedes there! I’m not religious, I’m spiritual.

STAY SPIRITUAL! I LOVE YOU ALL!!#MerryChristmas

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General