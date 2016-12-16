Home | General | This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]
President Buhari Orders States Govs To Pay Outstanding Workers’ Salaries
I Don’t Read The Bible Because There Are So Many Fake Stories In It – Kemi Olunloyo

This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]



  • 13 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A lady living with HIV virus in Ghana, Naddy Obeng, has vowed to infect more than 400 men before she dies since a man infected her with the disease.

The lady in a WhatsApp chat with one of her friends, alleged that she has infected eight men already and would not die alone as she embarks on a nationwide tour of spreading the disease to randy men because one of them infected her same way.

A screen shot of the leaked message shared on social media by the friend with the handle @emmanwandud, shows Obeng boasting that she has successfully gotten eight men and is on a mission to infect at least 400 men before her time is done.

See screenshot below:



search feed

search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

Five Crucial Benefits Of Tourism For University Students

Five Crucial Benefits Of Tourism For University Students

Latest Nigeria News