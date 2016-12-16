Home | General | Buhari, Ministers Bow To IPOB Threat, Fail To Show Up in Enugu
Buhari, Ministers Bow To IPOB Threat, Fail To Show Up in Enugu



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday stayed away from the maiden South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu, which started about 48 hours after some pro-Biafra agitators warned him not to set foot in Igboland.

Recall the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB had warned the president not to show up at the event.

Buhari was meant to be the Chief Guest of Honour at the summit, which held in the Enugu State Government House, according to the programme of the event.

Although the President was expected at the event, as noted by several speakers who spoke during the event, he did not show up, neither was he represented.

Also, ministers from the South-East, who were slated to make presentations at the event, all stayed away.

A pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, had in the build up to the summit, issued a statement, warning Buhari to stay away from the South-East, in his own interest.

IPOB, whose leader, and director of pirate radio channel, Nnamdi Kanu, is being held by the Federal Government, accused Buhari of ‘persecution’, and threatened ‘a breakdown of law and order’ should the President attend the summit.

While no mention of the IPOB warning was made throughout the opening session of the summit, Buhari’s absence was a major talking point as several speakers expressed surprise, and confusion, at the development.

Latest Nigeria News