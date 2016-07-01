Home | General | Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released

A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length hijab and praying in an undisclosed rural location. Boko Haram released a new video on claiming to show the missing Nigerian schoolgirls, alleging they had converted to Islam and would not be released until all militant prisoners were freed. A total of 276 girls were abducted on April 14 from the northeastern town of Chibok, in Borno state, which has a sizeable Christian community. Some 223 are still missing. AFP PHOTO / BOKO HARAM RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BOKO HARAM" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school have been released.According to a report by guardian.ng a while ago, the girls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3 pm on Thursday.

The girls were part of more than 200 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls held since April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram. 21 of the girls were released on October 13 in a deal brokered by the International Committee of Red Cross and the Swiss government.

The federal government said a day after their release that it was negotiating with a faction of Boko Haram for the release of additional release 83 girls.

“These 21 released girls are supposed to be talebearers to tell the Nigerian government that this faction of Boko Haram has 83 more Chibok girls,” said presidential spokesman Garba Shehu.

“The faction said it is ready to negotiate if the government is willing to sit down with them,” said Shehu, adding that the state is prepared to negotiate with the branch of Boko Haram.

However, the federal government is yet to make any official comment on the latest release.

