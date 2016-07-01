Home | General | Presidency Denies Story Of The Recsue 21 New Chibok Girls
Fatai Owoseni: Lagos police boss warns officers against extortion
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released

Presidency Denies Story Of The Recsue 21 New Chibok Girls



  • 12 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has debunked media reports that another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from their school in 2014 have been released. He made this disclosure via his Twitter handle, @GarShehu.

Although, the Presidential spokesman said, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

“Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.”

“The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful.”

“To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet”, Garba said in his series of tweets

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Presidency Denies Story Of The Recsue 21 New Chibok Girls
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

Ekweremadu Warns FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu Now

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

The Origin Of Jollof Rice

Five Crucial Benefits Of Tourism For University Students

Five Crucial Benefits Of Tourism For University Students

Latest Nigeria News