Headies 2016: 5 types of celebrities at music awards

Falz and Adesua Etomi at the Headies Awards 2016

Various celebrities also came out in droves to support winners and nominees.

The highly anticipated Headies awards has come and gone and permit us to say it was a blast! Host of the day Falz, Simi totally killed it at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Various celebrities also came out in droves to support winners and nominees. 1. Comedians Headies Awards 2016 Popular comedians such as AY Makun, Ali Baba, Bovi, Ushbebe, MC Shakara, Pencil, Yaw and Okey Bakassi were in the building. In fact, a couple of them presented awards to winners during the event. 2. Artistes Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016 (Pulse)

The event also had artistes like, Linda Ejiorfor, Cuppy, Sunny Nneji, Shay Dee, Bryan Okwara, Joel, Emma Nyra, Salawa Abeni, Ayuba, Ric Hassani, DJ Humility, Ajebutter, DJ Obi, Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz, Lolo, Frank Donga, Toni Tones, Mayorkun, Dremo, DJ Nana, OC Ukeje, Emma Nyra, Kcee, Bouqui, Kenny Saint Best, Ozzybosco, Phyno, Daddy Showkey, Adaku, Tony Tetuila, Darey Art Alade, Raskimono, Ketchup, Eva, Seyi Shay, Adunni Ade, Uti Nwachukwu, Harry Songz, Reminisce, Sarah Ofili, Sexy Steel, Solid Star, Lilian Esoro, Lynxxx, Zakki, Toke Makinwa, Sound Sultan, Kiss Daniel, Wizkid, Dele Momodu, Jude Okoye, Mike Dada, Eniola Badmus and so many others.

3. OAPs and Media personalities

Popular OAPs and media personality, Toke Makinwa, Yaw, Caesar, Kenny Ogungbe, were also spotted having a good time at the event.

4. Industry executives

Meanwhile, we had industry executives, Dr Kenny Ogunde, Jude Okoye, Dele Momodu, Adedoja Allen (City FM boss, Mike Dada, Ubi Franklin.

5. Fashionistas

Fashion guru, Mai Atafo was also present at the event that saw Wizkid emerge as the artiste of the year.