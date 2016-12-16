Rivers Rerun: APC chieftain denies involvement in beheading of Police officer
Mr Augustine Wokocha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, has denied involvement with the beheading of a police officer during the Dec. 10 legislative re-run elections.
Wokocha, the immediate past Commissioner for Power in the state, made this known during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
NAN reports that Mr Muhammed Alkali, a Police DSP was beheaded during the election in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
He said that linking him to the beheading of the officer was a fabrication by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
According to Wokocha, he was detained with others all through the period of the election and the last of them was released on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
“Let me say without equivocation that there is no iota of truth in this fabricated allegation.
“On the election day, I conducted myself peacefully throughout the exercise against all provocation, even when I was illegally detained,” he said.
Wokocha urged the law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the allegation against him to ensure that the truth was laid bare.
He said his political opponents in their desperation to prove their supremacy, recruited boys who allegedly committed several murders of so many APC members and made the local government area ungovernable.
“Today, the same people who were disturbing the peace and alleged to have masterminded some high profile killings in the area, are now enjoying amnesty from the PDP led state government.
“It is therefore condemnable that these same characters extended their dastardly acts to the law enforcement agents who came to maintain peace during the legislative re-run elections.
“What I find most shocking and amazing in this sad, most regrettable, ignoble act and situation, is the determination of the mischief makers to ensure that the killing is credited to me,” he said.
Wokocha, a former lawmaker in the Rivers House of Assembly, said he had never been associated with politics of violence, in defence of his responsible pedigree.
