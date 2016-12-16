Headies 2016: Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage
The 2016 Headies was going well without too much drama until comedian Bovi hit the stage to present an award.
The jester while announcing the names of nominees threw a subtle shade at media personality daddy Freeze.
Bovi(Instagram)
The new dad first started with calling out the number of beefs the entertainment industry witnessed this year.
According to him, Wizkid and Linda Ikeji be put in far away from each other in the hall, same thing for Olamide and Don Jazzy and Shina Peller with Oritsefemi but Freeze would not get an invite but Basketmouth would be allowed in.
"Freeze dem no invite am," he said.
The war between Basketmouth, Bovi and Daddy Freeze has clearly not ended even though Freeze once revealed that he's ready to forgive the comedian.
The celebrities started this beef on December 27 at OLIC 2. When Basketmouth took the stage at the Olamide concert he took shots at the on-air-personality.
Daddy Freeze(olisatv)
ALSO READ: Cool FM OAP disses Basketmouth again
“There’s this former Cool FM presenter here, Freeze. I see am for red carpet, where him dey?” said Basketmouth. The audience then pointed at Freeze.
“Make una nor deceived by this guy’s fair skin o. Nor be oyinbo o, na eczema cause am o. Freeze my guy, your wife nor beat you today?” further said Basketmouth in reference to the claims Freeze made of being a victim of domestic abuse.
Basketmouth(Instagram)
The veteran radio presenter didn’t look disturbed when Basketmouth threw jabs at him. After the show was over, Freeze took his own shot at Basketmouth on Twitter and so the battle begun.....
How this involves Bovi? Well, Freeze once called him out on Twitter for supporting former president Goodluck Jonathan.
