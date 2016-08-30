Headies 2016: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love
- 5 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Popular actress, Funke Akindele and sweetheart, JJC Skillz were present at the just concluded Headies awards.
The event which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, saw the couple step in hand in hand.
Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016(Pulse)
Looking so perfect together, the duo barely left each other for a second making everyone around jealous.
The lovebirds who whisked themselves away for a private wedding back in August, were obviously smitten with each other and could barely let go.
On August 30, 2016, the couple released a press statement explaining why Funke Akindele opted for a private ceremony with her new husband Abdulrasheed Bello in London.
JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele(Misspetite)
According to the press release, the couple said, “The decision to do it quietly was right for us and we pray for the understanding of our close friends and fans at this offer of a lifetime moment. At a good time, we shall look back and in appreciation of divine grace and your support, we shall celebrate milestones and where we are in life.”
The ceremony was witnessed by immediate family members and friends.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Bobrisky Really Mouth Washed Curvy Actress, Halima Abubakar For Shading Him
- HEY Guys! Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Won’t Find A Virgin Bride To Marry
- Nigerian Actor Threatens To Kill Fan Over Comment About His Fiancee (Photos)
- Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas (Pics)
- FG Approves Work On Second Niger Bridge, Onitsha
- Photo Of Young Female Graduate Being Celebrated By Elderly Women Goes Viral on Twitter
- How To Check Your Phone Number on MTN, Glo, Etisalat & Airtel
- Funke “Jenifa” Akindele and Her Husband, JJC Looks Hot On Headies 2016 Red Carpet
- BREAKING: Another Set Of 21 Chibok School Girls Regain Freedom.. See Details
- I Don’t Read The Bible Because There Are So Many Fake Stories In It – Kemi Olunloyo
- This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]
- President Buhari Orders States Govs To Pay Outstanding Workers’ Salaries
- Buhari, Ministers Bow To IPOB Threat, Fail To Show Up in Enugu
- Naira Falls Against 2 Major Currencies, Edges Towards N500/US$1
- Ladies, would you want a body like this? (WATCH)
- Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses
- FG Hails Trump For Appointing Nigerian, Bayo Ogunlesi as Economic Advisor
- How We Stopped Buhari From Coming To Enugu - IPOB
- MMM Nigeria: Pastor Adelaja Lists 12 Eye Opening Facts About The Ponzi Scheme
- Check out this Nigerian model with a 20inch waist & huge butt (WATCH)
- Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
- Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
- Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
- Presidency Denies Story Of The Recsue 21 New Chibok Girls
- Fatai Owoseni: Lagos police boss warns officers against extortion
- Headies 2016: 5 types of celebrities at music awards
- Boko Haram: Army alerts public on fleeing terrorists
- Rivers Rerun: APC chieftain denies involvement in beheading of Police officer
- In Iran: Is country's nuclear deal already being violated?
- Headies 2016: Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage
- In U.S. Trump calls for increased US nuclear capabilities
- Headies 2016: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love
- In Lagos: UN warns govt over water and sanitation crisis
- Chibok Girls: Presidency says rescued girls will celebrate yuletide with parents
- Headies 2016: Poor show, bad execution, but it's still Nigeria's best
- African Player of the Year: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane on shortlist
- In Gusau: TETFund sponsors 19 academic staff of FUG for post graduate studies
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three