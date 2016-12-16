Chibok Girls: Presidency says rescued girls will celebrate yuletide with parents
- 3 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The 21 rescued Chibok schoolgirls are to enjoy Christmas and New Year festivities with their parents, Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President has disclosed.
Shehu, who stated this on his Facebook page, said already the Department of State Security (DSS) had taken the liberated girls to their respective families.
He also dismissed social media reports that more Chibok schoolgirls had been rescued from their captors saying that the girls sighted in Yola were the ones rescued in October.
Shehu, however, revealed that negotiation was ongoing by the DSS to secure the release of the remaining girls and other Nigerians held captive by the Boko Haram insurgents.
According to him, DSS is full of optimism that the department will succeed.
He said: “To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet.
“The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that it will be successful.
“Today, the DSS took the 21 Chibok girls already rescued to Yola, Adamawa State, on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.
“No new girls have been released but by God’s grace, they will be; Happy Christmas, everyone.’’
NAN recalls about 276 schoolgirls were abducted when members of Boko Haram terrorists stormed their boarding school in Chibok town in Borno in 2014.
No fewer than 50 had escaped in the initial days after the abduction, while another one, Amina Ali, was found roaming around the Sambisa forest with a baby and a man who claimed to be her husband.
The Federal Government in October successfully secured the release of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls after months of negotiation with their captors.
President Muhammadu Buhari had pledged to ensure the release of the remaining girls in captivity.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Bobrisky Really Mouth Washed Curvy Actress, Halima Abubakar For Shading Him
- HEY Guys! Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Won’t Find A Virgin Bride To Marry
- Nigerian Actor Threatens To Kill Fan Over Comment About His Fiancee (Photos)
- Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas (Pics)
- FG Approves Work On Second Niger Bridge, Onitsha
- Photo Of Young Female Graduate Being Celebrated By Elderly Women Goes Viral on Twitter
- How To Check Your Phone Number on MTN, Glo, Etisalat & Airtel
- Funke “Jenifa” Akindele and Her Husband, JJC Looks Hot On Headies 2016 Red Carpet
- BREAKING: Another Set Of 21 Chibok School Girls Regain Freedom.. See Details
- I Don’t Read The Bible Because There Are So Many Fake Stories In It – Kemi Olunloyo
- This HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]
- President Buhari Orders States Govs To Pay Outstanding Workers’ Salaries
- Buhari, Ministers Bow To IPOB Threat, Fail To Show Up in Enugu
- Naira Falls Against 2 Major Currencies, Edges Towards N500/US$1
- Ladies, would you want a body like this? (WATCH)
- Like Falcons, Black Queens of Ghana Storm Parliament To Protest Unpaid Bonuses
- FG Hails Trump For Appointing Nigerian, Bayo Ogunlesi as Economic Advisor
- How We Stopped Buhari From Coming To Enugu - IPOB
- MMM Nigeria: Pastor Adelaja Lists 12 Eye Opening Facts About The Ponzi Scheme
- Check out this Nigerian model with a 20inch waist & huge butt (WATCH)
- Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
- Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
- Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
- Presidency Denies Story Of The Recsue 21 New Chibok Girls
- Fatai Owoseni: Lagos police boss warns officers against extortion
- Headies 2016: 5 types of celebrities at music awards
- Boko Haram: Army alerts public on fleeing terrorists
- Rivers Rerun: APC chieftain denies involvement in beheading of Police officer
- In Iran: Is country's nuclear deal already being violated?
- Headies 2016: Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage
- In U.S. Trump calls for increased US nuclear capabilities
- Headies 2016: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love
- In Lagos: UN warns govt over water and sanitation crisis
- Chibok Girls: Presidency says rescued girls will celebrate yuletide with parents
- Headies 2016: Poor show, bad execution, but it's still Nigeria's best
- African Player of the Year: Aubameyang, Mahrez, Mane on shortlist
- In Gusau: TETFund sponsors 19 academic staff of FUG for post graduate studies
- Fayemi: Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby