Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66

Franca Sozzani passed away today Thursday 22nd December 2016 in Milan at age 66.

The fashion icon and Editor-In-Chief of Vogue Italia battled with an undisclosed illness for a year. Sozzani led Vogue Italia for 28 years where she held the reins for her loved debates, philanthropic works and her support for the fashion industry.

play Franca Sozzani (woolmarkprize)

The iconic fashion icon and editor started out in Vogue around the same time with Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Wintour commented on Sozzani's passing on the American Vogue's website moments ago after her passing was announced; "I think for the first few years we just circled each other, quietly. Gradually, however, show by show and season by season, Franca and I found ourselves falling into a friendship that I am so happy and honoured to say sustained itself for 30 years."

Franca Sozzani was born in Mantua, Italy. She studied Philosophy and Germanic Literature. She was a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations and a recent recipient of the Swarovski Award for Positive Change at the BFC's Fashion Awards.

play Franca Sozzani (WSJ)

Franca Sozzani reportedly died with her son Francesco Carrozzini by her side.