In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- 3 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Following her various escapades with various sex partners, a 17-year-old lady, Goodness Akpan, has disclosed that she does know the father of her child.
She had tried to abort the child because of her dilemma, but her sister advised her not to do so.
The sister subsequently invited her to Lagos where she was kept at a church until she delivered the baby.
Akpan, who used to be a student at the Comprehensive Secondary School in Akwa Ibom was rescued based on suspicion that she is a human trafficking victim.
Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said there was an alleged plan by some human traffickers to sell the baby.
ALSO READ: Men lament over women who use body enhancers
The police commissioner said, “There was an alleged plan to sell the baby.
"The police also arrested the owner of the church, a female pastor, Pemi Udoh for her alleged role in human trafficking.
“Udoh, who is the founder of Divine Yard of God Ministry, Iyana Ota area, said she did not know anything about plans to sell the baby as alleged.
“She said she only assisted Akpan, who was brought by her sister, Angela to the church where she delivered her baby but we are investigating the case."
According to Akpan in an interview with the police, the uncountable number of men she slept it made it impossible to identify who is responsible for the child.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
- Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
- Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
- Ondo decide: Jegede makes U-turn, says he will not challenge Akeredolu’s victory
- South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB
- Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
- Trump’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a smart decision – FG
- Ibori is loved – Delta State Government
- Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
- Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
- Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu
- Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
- NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
- “I Am Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019”- Goodluck Jonathan
- Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
- LMAO! “Do Not Sex Here Again”- Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo)
- Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)
- “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
- Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits
- Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Captain And His Pretty Fiancee
- Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
- Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
- Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest
- 2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
- VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London
- Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States
- VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
- Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)
- Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha
- Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter
- Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)
- How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
- FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
- Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]
- See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
- FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings