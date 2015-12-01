Home | General | Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government



  • 3 hours 38 minutes ago
Atiku-1

Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has said the current economic recession, has exposed the weakness of running a central government.

Atiku said the responsibilities of the federal government need to be reduced, so it does not collapse “under the weight of too many responsibilities it burdens itself with”.

He also questioned the need for a central government that can “no longer meet its obligation”.

Atiku made his position known via his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The former number two citizen wrote: “Our Federal Government can no longer afford to meet many obligations. Does it still make sense to have a centrist FG? #Restructuring

“The economic consequence of over-centralization is that FG may collapse under the weight of too many responsibilities it burdens itself with.

“It’s standard human reasoning – if you do the same thing long enough, you may think it’s right and the only way. Not true #Restructuring”

