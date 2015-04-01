Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
The Niger State Police Command has arrested a blind beggar, suspected to be homosexual. The suspect identified as Idris Usman was nabbed for allegedly luring two young boys with money and having sex with them.
The 60-year-old, popularly known as Bagobiri, was arrested on Tuesday after one of his victims, Zangina, 12, fell ill and was taken to the Minna General hospital by his mother.
On their arrival at the hospital, doctors were said to have discovered that he had a bacterial infection in his anus.
When interrogated, the teenager told the police that the single father of one usually offered them N50 or N100 anytime he had sex with him and his friend, 10-year-old Mustapha.
He added that the act had been going on for about a year now.
Confirming the report, the Director of the state Child’s Right Agency, Mairam Kolo, said: “This is a homosexual case with underage just as penal code law stipulates life in prison while Child’s Right Act stipulates 14 years in prison and compensation to the victim.
“When the case is established in the court of law after police investigation, Bagobiri will face life imprisonment or 14 years jail term as stipulated by Nigeria’s anti-gay law,” Kolo stated.
But the victims’ mothers, Umaima Umar and Fatima Umar, said they had no knowledge that the old man was sexually exploiting their children.
When interrogated, Usman who was arrested while attempting to flee the state, said he was sorry for committing the act.
