South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday boasted that its threat stopped President Muhammadu Buhari from attending the South-East Economic and Security Summit.

IPOB had earlier warned Buhari to stay away from Biafra land over alleged killing of Ndigbo at different locations.

‎DAILY POST reports that all the serving ministers from the zone as well as Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who is also serving on the platform of the All Progresives Congress, APC, stayed away from the event.

It was, however, attended by all other political leaders from the zone, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, David Umahi of Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi, respectively.

However, in a statement issued by Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesperson, he commended the people of Biafra “over their supports towards stopping President Muhamadu Buhari from attending the economic summit in Enugu today, being 22nd December, 2016.”

He stated that “we thank everybody who participated in making this effort a reality because the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other leaders have drafted 2020 men to Enugu who are ready to die with Buhari today in Enugu.

“The world would have justified the killing of Biafrans by Buhari and his government today.

“Therefore, we thank Chukwu Okike Abiama because the federal government would have seen what they have not seen before because we are Biafrans not Nigeria and we know why we chose nonviolent approach towards this noble cause not out of fear.”

The group equally cautioned ministers of Igbo extraction in Abuja, stressing that “somebody like Ngige who feels that Biafra is a child’s play, we warn that when we start with him, his masters in Abuja will not save him and his colleagues.

“This project of Biafra restoration being championing by the God ordained leader, Mazi Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not like other pro Biafra movements where politicians can make jest of.

“We are for mission; beware Ngige, we are not illiterates and drop out as you said and we are not jobless people as you also insinuated.

“The Nigeria government and Buhari must release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members in detention illegally and investigate the amnesty international reports, which indicted the security agencies in Nigeria and summit the investigations for the public to see.

“Let us expose the evils they committed against the members of IPOB and Biafrans at large.”

