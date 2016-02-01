Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
As preparations hot up ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Thursday said it had deployed 36,000 personnel comprising regular and special marshals across the country to ensure smooth traffic during this season.
The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made this disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja.
The FRSC boss noted that the end of year operations which would last for 28 days from December 19 to Jan.15, 2017 would address traffic challenges.
“I wish to point out that from the strategic goals of 15 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes and 25 per cent in fatality rate set for 2015, the corps is on course.
“For instance, as at September 2016, we had achieved 77.19 per cent of the expectation in road traffic crashes reduction, while 83.33 per cent was achieved in respect of the fatality rate reduction.
“The special patrol operation with the theme:“ Crash the Crash’’ involves participation of law enforcement agencies as well as transport unions with support from some civil society organisations.
“The Nigerian Air force would render aerial support for the success of the exercise by assisting in monitoring traffic trends and giving prompt directives for remedial actions to boost the efficiency of the operations,’’ he said.
He listed the areas as, Osara in Kogi ,Ilesha in Osun , Ore in Oyo ,Mowe in Ogun ,Giri in FCT, and Agwu in Enugu.
Others are: Ajaokuta in Kogi, Lambatta in Niger, Akwanga in Nasarawa State , Bazuaye in Bauchi State ,Jattu in Edo and Onigari in Iwo area along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
He said for instance, travellers could use the Lokoja –Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise junction-Ikare-Ado –Ekiti-Ilesha or go through Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Isu junction-Oka Akoko.
Meanwhile, some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps have threatened to start obtaining bribes Nigerian the same way policemen treat motorists if they are not paid their November salaries and allowances before Christmas.
