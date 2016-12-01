Home | General | Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu

Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos



  • 6 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

​Chinyere Yvonne Okoro went clubbing over the weekend and had a funfilled ass night. The Ghanaian actress with Nigerian origin shared footage from the party on her social media page, complaining about the unlimited amount of ass in the club.

About these ads
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Latest Nigeria News