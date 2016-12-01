Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
Once upon a time.. Volvo was a king on Nigerian road. Rock solid with unending durability.
Why did we stop loving them? This is a question some Nigerians still ask till tomorrow.
On the contrary, Volvo has given us a million reasons to love their brands again.. and this 2017 Volvo XC90 is one of those reasons.
It is an award-winning Scandinavian design which has redefined what a luxury SUV is capable of.. the XC90 is the pinnacle of its class.
It comes in different powertrains
T5 FWD – 5 Passenger – 250Hp.. 26MPG.. $45,750.. N22.4million
T5 AWD – 5 Passenger – 250Hp.. 25MPG.. $47,750.. N23.4million
T6 AWD – 7 Passenger – 316Hp.. 25MPG.. $52,250.. N25.6million
T8 Plug-in Hybrid – 7 Passenger – 400Hp.. 54 MPGe/27MPG.. $67,800.. N33.2million
Excellence – 4 Passenger – 400Hp.. 54 MPGe/27MPG.. $104,900.. N51.4million
Other features are:
-Massage seats.
-Beverage cooler.
-Touch screen console in the rear seat.
-iPad integration for rear seat occupants.
-Air suspension.
-Auto-Dimming rearview mirror.
-Automatic headlights.
-Cargo shade.
-Cooled front seat(s).
-Cooled rear seat(s).
-Cross-traffic alert.
-Daytime running lights.
-Dual moonroof.
-Engine immobilizer.
-Hands-Free liftgate.
-Headlights-Auto-Leveling.
-Heads-Up Display.
-Keyless start.
-MP3 player.
-Rain sensing wipers.
-Telematics.
-Turbo/Superchargers.
-WiFi hotspot etc..
You like or not?
