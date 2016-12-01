Home | General | Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again



​Once upon a time.. Volvo was a king on Nigerian road. Rock solid with unending durability.

Why did we stop loving them? This is a question some Nigerians still ask till tomorrow.

On the contrary, Volvo has given us a million reasons to love their brands again.. and this 2017 Volvo XC90 is one of those reasons.

It is an award-winning Scandinavian design which has redefined what a luxury SUV is capable of.. the XC90 is the pinnacle of its class.

It comes in different powertrains

T5 FWD – 5 Passenger – 250Hp.. 26MPG.. $45,750.. N22.4million

T5 AWD – 5 Passenger – 250Hp.. 25MPG.. $47,750.. N23.4million

T6 AWD – 7 Passenger – 316Hp.. 25MPG.. $52,250.. N25.6million

T8 Plug-in Hybrid – 7 Passenger – 400Hp.. 54 MPGe/27MPG.. $67,800.. N33.2million

Excellence – 4 Passenger – 400Hp.. 54 MPGe/27MPG.. $104,900.. N51.4million

Other features are:

-Massage seats.

-Beverage cooler.

-Touch screen console in the rear seat.

-iPad integration for rear seat occupants.

-Air suspension.

-Auto-Dimming rearview mirror.

-Automatic headlights.

-Cargo shade.

-Cooled front seat(s).

-Cooled rear seat(s).

-Cross-traffic alert.

-Daytime running lights.

-Dual moonroof.

-Engine immobilizer.

-Hands-Free liftgate.

-Headlights-Auto-Leveling.

-Heads-Up Display.

-Keyless start.

-MP3 player.

-Rain sensing wipers.

-Telematics.

-Turbo/Superchargers.

-WiFi hotspot etc..

You like or not?

