Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)



​A Nigerian lady Glory and her family were involved in ghastly accident on their way back from carol night.The lady who was thankful to God took to social media to share the news and wrote….

‘Join me in thanking GOD for saving my family and I from a ghastly motor accident on our way back yesterday from carol night,GOD is great we all survive by his grace’

