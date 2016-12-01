Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- 2 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Fani Kayode and wife Precious Chikwendu share cute family photos .They looks so adorable…
“At home with my lovely and our Prince. God is faithful. Love you all”
