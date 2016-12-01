Home | General | Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
​DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called on the Federal Government to, without further delay, release the detained Radio Biafra Director and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekweremadu who is sore displeased that one of his kinsmen, Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators should be held even when courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled that he should be released, wondered why they should still be held.

The law maker who made the call in Enugu Thursday during the South East Economic and Security Summit at Government House, Enugu, posited that the continued detention of Kanu was part of the marginalisation of the Igbo race in Nigeria and asked that Ndigbo should be included in the governance of Nigeria for peace to reign.

He said that without the inclusion of Ndigbo in governance, “there is no way there will be peace in Nigeria.”

He also wondered how no Igbo man is not included in the security council of the nation which is an attestation that Ndigbo are being elbowed aside in Nigeria.

