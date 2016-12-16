Home | General | See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]

See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)



  • 6 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Warri billionaire businessman; Chief Ayiri Emami and his friends jubilated in style following the release of former Delta state governor; James Ibori who was released from prison after serving a 13-year jail term in the UK.

search feed

search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Rivers Buried Amidst Tears In Imo

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Latest Nigeria News