"Assassin’s Creed": Here's what critics are saying about anticipated movie
- 6 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The reviews for 20th Century Fox's "Assassin’s Creed" is here.
Based on the Ubisoft game franchise, the movie stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Michael K. Williams, Jeremy Irons and Brendan Gleeson.
The "Assassin’s Creed" movie follows Callum Lynch, who when he explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar, and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.
Directed by Justin Kurrzel, the movie will debut in Nigeria on December 23, 2016 release.
"Assassin's Creed" poster
ALSO: WATCH STUNTMAN PERFORM 125 FOOT LEAP OF FAITH STUNT FOR "ASSASSIN'S CREED"
Is "Assassin's Creed" worth your time? Check out what critics are saying.
"So what if philosophical depths are out of the film's reach, there's a seed of ambition in this one that suggests the transfer of a video game to the screen doesn't always have to be a suicide mission. And that's something." - Rolling Stone.
"Assassin's Creed is a step in the right direction for video game movies but slick action and beautiful visuals are undercut by a hollow hero story." - Screenrant.
"Assassin's Creed has probably done the very best it can with the hand it's been dealt with and, really, this might be the best video game adaptation yet. Mind you, that's not saying a huge amount." - Independent UK.
"In "Assassin's Creed," Michael Fassbender is like the ultimate special effect. Just by showing up, he confers respectability on two hours of semi-coherent overly art-directed video-game sludge." - Variety.
"Assassin's Creed" isn't quite as bad as one might fear, as measured against the abysmal track record of movies inspired by video games." - Washington Post.
"For an ostensible action movie, the cast spends an awful lot of time standing around and looking lost. I can only guess that they were following their director's lead." - New York Times.
"Perhaps all of this will be thrilling for fans who've played it. The rest of us, I imagine, may come out of this film invigorated with a creed of our own: Avoid movies based on video games." - New York Post.
"Often confusing and far too po-faced, Kurzel's stabby period piece is redeemed by its sumptuous vistas and top-notch fight work." - Empire Magazine.
"In the end, the real mystery has little to do with the Assassins, the Templars or the Apple of Eden and more to do with why so many talented thespians thought this was a good idea." - Associated Press.
"There's a lot to snicker at in "Assassin's Creed," though maybe - to tinker with a quote from "Ghost World"'s Enid Coleslaw - it's so bad it goes past good but not quite back to bad again." - Associated Press.
"A picture bound to please just about no one." - Vanity Fair.
"Assassin's Creed is very confusing. No, scratch that: It's a mess." - Time Magazine.
"Assassin's Creed reps Fassbender's first film as a producer, though it's hard to see what excited him about it, given that he's got nothing to play." - The Hollywood Reporter.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
- Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
- Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
- Ondo decide: Jegede makes U-turn, says he will not challenge Akeredolu’s victory
- South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB
- Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
- Trump’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a smart decision – FG
- Ibori is loved – Delta State Government
- Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
- Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
- Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu
- Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
- NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
- “I Am Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019”- Goodluck Jonathan
- Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
- LMAO! “Do Not Sex Here Again”- Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo)
- Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)
- “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
- Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits
- Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Captain And His Pretty Fiancee
- Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
- Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
- Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest
- 2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
- VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London
- Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States
- VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
- Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)
- Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha
- Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter
- Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)
- How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
- FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
- Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]
- See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
- FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings