Tekno: Arrogance is a killer in the music industry, and ‘Pana’ singer has it
- 5 hours 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
While some members of the industry can berate Kiss Daniel for his lack of compromise over his booking fees and performance remunerations, few can really tag the man as ‘Arrogant’.
You want arrogance? Look away from G-Worldwide and take a slow ride towards the scanty house that Made Men Music Group has become, and you will find Tekno, who sits on a well-deserved but shaky throne in the music industry.
No one can deny that on some level, Tekno is a mini-king, one who is just making his case for relevance. And although he has won a couple of battles, he is yet to win the war against mediocrity and develop enough staying power to retain the throne.
Tekno shows off new hairstyle(Instagram)
But that throne, that spotlight, that privileged position, that he has worked himself to currently occupy, is fleeting, and can hardly be maintained. But he is making his job harder by possessing one of the most potent killers of artistes in Nigeria.
That killer is ‘Arrogance’.
Tekno has arrogance. He is arrogant. Finds pleasure in it, and sleeps at night guarded by that arrogance. It shows in little spaces, far away from the glaring eyes of the cameras and the media. He bestows some of it to fans, although in measures that are not big enough to be documented, nor sensational enough to make the headlines. But you know how it goes. Once a man gets a taste of something, he is emboldened to try it out on the big stage.
Tekno’s arrogance has come out on the big stage. The star rubbished one of the most prized awards from the industry that he operates. The Headies ‘Next Rated’ award which had him nominated has cancelled his eligibility to compete. Tekno has shown immense arrogance, disrespect and ingratitude towards Nigeria’s most prestigious awards, The Headies, and worse still, the organizers and owners of the platform – HipTV.
Tekno(Instagram)
The star refused to honor the nomination, and stayed away from the promo campaigns. According to top sources, Tekno lost out on his spot due to his refusal to honour the category and support the campaign. Nominees are expected to attend promo activities for the event, and also take part in promotion for the category sponsor, Hyundai. Tekno failed to submit himself for engagements, promo campaign photos and more.
Tekno had earlier rubbished the Headies Awards when he was announced in the category. He took to Instagram to say "‘Next rated after how many years! Let’s be honest pls".
His refusal to rate the award show and acknowledge the category is responsible for his lackadaisical attitude towards the show.
Tekno’s arrogance has made him miss a category that would have thrown him in history. A list of winners of the awards in past years include Asa, Wizkid, Wande Coal, Omawumi, Davido and more. But Tekno has no value for history. His arrogance has made him see the now as his only learning and experiential tool. Right now he is big, and that’s all that matters to him.
Tomorrow can go f**k itself.
Tekno(Instagram)
Well, the cycle of life applies to the music industry. You start, rise up, and fall down. But arrogance is a key component in speeding your demise as an artiste. You step on the wrong toes, insult key players and show a profound disregard for everyone else.
That way, you stay isolated, and one day, when the hits stop coming, or a younger artiste threatens your position with novelty, you will have no one backing your claim to sustain your relevance. Then you crash. And then you burn. And then you eat the humble pie, and begin to wander the industry, looking for friends.
Arrogance is a killer in the music industry, and Tekno has got it. The Headies is just the start of it.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Franca Sozzani: Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
- In a Fix: Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
- CAF Player of the Year: Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
- Atiku says recession has exposed weakness of running central government
- Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
- Ondo decide: Jegede makes U-turn, says he will not challenge Akeredolu’s victory
- South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB
- Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
- Trump’s appointment of Bayo Ogunlesi a smart decision – FG
- Ibori is loved – Delta State Government
- Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
- Nigeria facing challenges of youth restiveness, unemployment – Obasanjo
- Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu
- Actress Yvonne Okoro’s Wild Clubbing Experience In Photos
- NAFDAC’s Absence At Ports Responsible For Influx Of Importe
- “I Am Under Pressure To Contest For Presidency In 2019”- Goodluck Jonathan
- Checkout 2017 Volvo XC90 That Will Make Nigerians Want A Volvo Again
- LMAO! “Do Not Sex Here Again”- Uncompleted Building Owner Warns (Photo)
- Lady & Her Family Involved In Accident On Their Way Home From Xmas Carol (Pics)
- “He Go Give You Belle O”- Fans React As Yvonne Nelson Is Pictured With Flavour
- Cute Photos Of Femi Fani-Kayode, His Wife, Precious & Their Son
- Ex Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, Anna Banner & Her Daughter Rock Matching Outfits
- Uche Jombo, Ini Edo & Chioma Chukwuka Enjoy A Girls Only Movie Night Together ( Pics)
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Captain And His Pretty Fiancee
- Man Who Drank Insecticide Over MMM Crash Reveals Why He Almost Took His Life
- Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
- Nigerian Army Captures 80% Of Sambisa, Constructs Roads In The Forest
- 2019 Presidential Election: 'I Am Under Intense Pressure To Contest' - Jonathan
- VIDEO: Nigerian Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Others, Jubilating With James Ibori In London
- Buhari Set To Build Nuclear Power Plants In 2 States
- VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
- Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Princess Siddika Sanusi's Kunshi Wedding ceremony (WATCH)
- Why I Retired Early From Football - Okocha
- Real Madrid To Make Big Money Bid For Messi – Graham Hunter
- Delta state indigenes celebrating James Ibori's release (WATCH)
- How I Had Sex With Many Dogs For Money – Lagos Girl
- FG Begins Extradition Process of James Ibori
- Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai Sends Cows To Troops In Sambisa For Christmas [PHOTOS]
- See How Ayiri Emami And His Friends Celebrated James Ibori's Release (WATCH)
- FIFA World Rankings: Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings