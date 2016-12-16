Uber: The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016
- 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Uber is reportedly on track to lose $3 billion this year, up from $2.2 billion in 2015, according to multiple reports from The Information and others.
It may sound weird to hear that Uber is operating so far from profitability in a period when it feels like it's become an established mainstream brand with global presence.
The ride-hailing leader is expected to surpass the $5.5 billion net revenue mark in 2016, per a Bloomberg report, up from an estimated $2 billion in revenue in 2015.
While that kind of growth is usually very impressive, the $3 billion in expected losses means Uber is spending about $1.55 for each dollar it makes.
Uber's self-driving prototype(motorauthority)
Techcrunch reports that an Uber spokesperson said the company does not comment on its finances.
ALSO READ: Tech giant's self-driving truck startup, Otto, makes first autonomous delivery
Uber has been spending a lot of money on developing self-driving cars, growing its food delivery business, paying driver and employees, and settling a lot of lawsuits and lobbying.
The company has also spent a lot of money developing its map technology so it will no longer need to rely on outside partners like Google for its navigation systems and location data.
The Otto team(Uber)
Uber also made a lot of strategic acquisitions this year, acquiring AI startup Geometric Intelligence, and self-driving truck startup Otto, as it continues to strive to become a leader in autonomous vehicles and logistics.
Didi, Uber said to merge in China in $35 billion deal(Yahoo)
The world's most valuable private company also backed off its efforts to compete in China, merging its business with that of Didi Chuxing, its strongest regional competitor, in exchange for a stake in the resulting entity.
That meant fewer trips for Uber globally but also freed it up to focus on expanding its UberEATS food delivery service, which now has presence in 50 cities worldwide (including South Africa), and not only develop but also test self-driving cars.
The new Uber wordmark(gizmodo)
Industry insiders, according to Techcrunch, believe Uber is still spending wisely on the ridesharing aspect of its business, something that could mean its investors will still continue to support its business efforts.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Ondo workers picket Accountant-General office, drag him to bank
- I am Under Immense Pressure to Contest in 2019 – Goodluck Jonathan
- Anis Amri: How Berlin attack suspect slipped through net
- Jungle Justice: Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)
- Uber: The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016
- MMM: Nigerians blast top guider, Chuddy for throwing End of Year Thanksgiving party [PHOTOS]
- I had sex with countless men, don’t know the father of my child – 17-year-old girl
- Woman beats 10-year-old housemaid to death in Lagos
- James Ibori under house arrest despite release from prison
- Zlatan feels he’s God – Neville
- Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
- APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah
- Mourinho’s legacy helping Conte to succeed at Chelsea – Chris Kamara
- Anichebe not ready to play for Nigeria now – Moyes
- Rivers rerun: Dakuku laughs over Wike’s panel of inquiry
- Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s Mega Launch Begins Today With Arakale Road #MimikoLegacyProject
- The Noisy Noise over General Olonisakin’s Tenure
- UK Police finally clears Prof. Alexia Thomas of fraud allegations
- Bags of Plastic rice intercepted in Lagos State (PHOTOS)
- Severe the Marriage, My wife used brand new Car to sow seed at her Church – Husband
- DOWNLOAD MP3: Yungruff-Shayo
- Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home in Amen Estate, Lagos to Celebrate Christmas
- Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
- Stephanie Linus And her Handsome Son, Maxwell Graces the Cover of Motherhood in Style
- Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photos)
- Sex And Marriage With Robots: Fiction Or New Reality? (Photos)
- Kissing Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The ‘Other Room’
- MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up
- PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
- Pastor Impregnates 16-year-old Daughter To Renew Spiritual Power
- Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year
- James Ibori After His Release From UK Prison (WATCH)
- GOODNEWS: Buhari Approves 13% Derivation For Solid Minerals Producing States
- Policeman Fight Dirty With Truck Driver Over N500 Bribe, Loses Gun [PHOTO]
- VIDEO: See How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home
- Beauty Tip Of The Day: Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
- Christmas: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol
- Ibori: ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
- MASSOB: Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
- Rita Chikwelu: Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF