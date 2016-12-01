Home | General | I had sex with countless men, don’t know the father of my child – 17-year-old girl

A 17-year old pregnant girl, Goodness Akpan, has confessed to having sex with several men, hence she has no knowledge who the father of her unborn child is.

Akpan, who was paraded alongside other suspected criminals at the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja, said she was a student of Comprehensive Secondary School in Akwa Ibom State before she became pregnant.

According to her, she had intentions to abort the pregnancy before her sister brought her to Lagos.

Speaking before newsmen, she denied she was a sex worker and explained she was lured into the sex.

She said, “I became pregnant after sleeping with so many men and I cannot actually know who among them that impregnated me in my community.

“I told one of them that slept with me and he denied.

“I became so confused because they were many, so I contacted my sister after I thought of abortion.

“My sister prevailed and brought me to Lagos and I was taken to a church where I stayed and delivered the baby girl.

Again she said, “If I tell you that I knew the father of the baby, I am lying because I slept with many men and they were countless before I discovered that I was pregnant.”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP, Fatai Owoseni, who paraded them, said Akpan was rescued by the police on suspicion of being a human trafficking victim after she delivered her baby in a church.

“There was an alleged plan to sell the baby. The police also arrested the owner of the church, a female pastor, Pemi Udoh for her alleged role in human trafficking.

“Udoh, who is the founder of Divine Yard of God Ministry, Iyana Ota area, said she did not know anything about plans to sell the baby as alleged.

“She said she only assisted Akpan, who was brought by her sister, Angela to the church where she delivered her baby but we are investigating the case,” he added.

