Rivers Rerun: Dakuku Laughs Over Wike?s Panel Of Inquiry
Peterside said the action by Governor Wike is like the proverbial witch who cried at night and a child dies the following day.
The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency noted in a statement released by his media team that Governor Wike continues to ridicule the office he occupies.
He wandered if the Governor does not have people around him who should be telling him the truth.
He said it amazes him how Governor Wike would be taken seriously in his inquiry after he told Rivers people not to attend an investigative panel set up by the Nigeria Police Force.
Peterside also questioned the motive of Governor WIKE’s Commission of Inquiry when he accused the Police of having predetermined aim of investigating acts of violence during the rerun elections.
The APC chieftain advised members of the panel led by Justice Chiwendu Nwogu not to allow themselves to be used by Governor WIKE to achieve a dubious end.
He said the same mission was intended with the Justice Omereji Panel on the aborted rerun on 19th March.
According to him, “are there no people telling the governor the truth. Here is a governor who told Rivers people not to attend an investigative panel set up by Police to probe issues surrounding the election and an audio that went viral where the governor threatened INEC officials with death.
“Is it not laughable that the same governor has now set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe issues surrounding the election and he expects Rivers people to obey him. What manner of a governor is Nyesom Wike?
“How can a responsible governor be urging Rivers people to be lawless, how can such a governor call Rivers people not to obey police investigation and yet expects the same people to obey his own kangaroo judicial commission?
“The same Wike accused police of seeking to achieve a predetermined goal in its investigation to nail PDP members and I ask, what goal is the governor seeking to achieve with his own panel of inquiry, to exonerate PDP members and pronounce APC members guilty?
“I call on the Justice Chinwendu Nwogu-led panel to be very careful not to be used by Wike to achieve a dubious end. We all recall the Omereji panel and what the governor wanted to use it to achieve. In the end, his evil plan failed.
“Justice Nwogu was only recently made a judge by Nyesom Wike. I hope the he is not being used to do the bidding of the governor and PDP. My admonition to the judge is that he should know that posterity awaits him if he allows himself to be used by the governor.”
