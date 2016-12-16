Home | General | Bags of Plastic Rice Intercepted In Lagos State

The Controller in-charge of Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Ikeja Lagos, Haruna Mammud, has during a press briefing displayed bags of plastic rice that was intercepted in Lagos State.

“Today am happy to tell you that after our last week press briefing, we intensified our operations in search of the alleged “plastic rice” and with the support of some patriotic Nigerians most especially a member of the forth estate of the realm, we were able to locate where this rice were stored for distribution to the public as yuletide gift”.

“As I speak with you, we have successfully evacuated 102 bags of 25 kg branded Best Tomato Rice has no NAFDAC Batch Number and manufacture/expiring dates. Preliminary analysis on the rice after boiling shows that the rice is sticky and plastic in nature. We are still investigating to ascertain how many of this rice has been circulated and how best to retrieve it in order to protect and safeguard the health of Nigerians and to bring those behind it to book”.

Compt. Haruna praised the commitment and diligence of the officers and men of the FOU ‘A’ for living up to their responsibilities. He also appreciated well-meaning Nigerians who provided timely information that led to this discovery and seizure.

He advised economic saboteurs who see yuletide season as peak period for their nefarious acts to desist from such illegal business as the Unit has devised other operational modalities that will make them run for their monies and count their loses.

